Thunder Hosts Tulsa Youth Camps

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced in a release today the opening of registrations for its winter Thunder Youth Basketball camps, presented by Simple Modern.

Two camps will take place in Tulsa and include one Crossover Camp for kids ages 12–16, and one Hustle Camp for kids ages 6-14. Crossover Camps are 4-hour sessions that focus on sharpening intermediate to advanced dribbling, defense, and shooting skills. Hustle Camps focus on technical fundamentals and development drills to improve skill sets within defense, ball-handling, shooting, layups, and more. Each participant will receive a jersey (Crossover Camp) or T-shirt (Hustle Camp), basketball, Simple Modern water bottle, and a ticket to a select 24-25 Thunder home game.

DATE CAMP CITY AGES REGISTRATION FEE Saturday, Dec. 21 Crossover Camp Oklahoma City 12-16 $150 Saturday, Dec. 28 Hustle Camp Tulsa 6-14 $65 Monday, Dec. 30 Hustle Camp Oklahoma City 6-14 $65 Thursday, Jan. 2 Crossover Camp Tulsa 12-16 $150 Saturday, Jan. 4 Hustle Camp Oklahoma City 10-14 $85

For registration and more details visit, okcthunder.com/wintercamps.