Dr. Jay Bhattachrya for NIH Praised

Today, the Organization for Competitive Markets, and Competitive Markets Action, released the following statement in response to President Donald J. Trump and future HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s selection of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as head of the National Institutes of Health:

“We applaud President Trump and future Secretary Kennedy’s courageous and decisive move to Make America Healthy Again with the nomination of Dr. Bhattacharya as head of NIH and believe his confirmation will uncover the truth behind COVID, Dr. Fauci, and the Chinese enemies who created the pandemic intended to oust President Trump from office in 2020,” said Marty Irby, president at Competitive Markets Action and secretary at the Organization for Competitive Markets.

National Institutes of Health (Photo: Wikipedia)

“Those who participated in the creation of COVID and the rigging of the 2020 election that saw Joe Biden enter the White House, should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and Dr. Bhattacharya, Kennedy, future Attorney General Pam Bondi, and President Trump should bring the truth to light so the America people can truly see how corrupt our current government really is.”

The Organization for Competitive Markets (OCM) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Lincoln, Nebraska. The foundation of the Organization for Competitive Markets is to fight for competitive markets in agriculture for farmers, ranchers and rural communities. True competition reduces the need for economic regulation. Our mission, and our duty, is to define and advocate the proper role of government in the agricultural economy as a regulator and enforcer of rules necessary for markets that are fair, honest, accessible and competitive for all citizens.

Competitive Markets Action (CMA) is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Washington, D.C., that was formed with the mission of shaping policy to promote more regenerative and sustainable agriculture, and competitive markets in the U.S., and to defend against attacks on states’ rights by the federal government. CMA works to raise awareness of the harm caused by multinational conglomerates to the American family farmer, the consumer and our U.S. economy as a whole in an effort to bring about legislative and regulatory reforms.