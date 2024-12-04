Sen. Deevers on OK First Energy Policy

Sen. Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, issued the following statement today regarding Oklahoma energy policy reaffirming his commitment to an Oklahoma First agenda of low energy costs and government efficiency.

“Oklahomans have been very clear on their desire for an Oklahoma First energy policy, which means: (1) Prioritizing Oklahoma-based companies and local reinvestment, not foreign-controlled entities; (2) Focusing on proven energy sources under Oklahomans’ feet—oil and gas—rather than speculative technologies; (3) Rejecting climate alarmism which has been proven false on almost every prediction for 20 years; (4) Protecting Oklahoma’s natural beauty; (5) Protecting resources from ‘green’ energy scams that are resource-intensive and strain local utilities and water supplies; (6) Rejecting companies who embrace woke, globalist ESG/DEI ideologies; (7) Rejecting the waste of taxpayer dollars and redistribution of wealth through subsidizing ‘green’ energy in any way.

“We do not need to decarbonize. What we need is to free up oil and gas production, which are the backbone of our economy—accounting for 22 percent of our total economic activity in addition to providing 15 percent of our total employment—rather than turning to speculative “green” energy projects which have often proven in recent decades to often be wastes of taxpayer dollars that Donald Trump and Elon Musk now have to try to clean up through the Department of Government Efficiency.

“While energy innovation is, ordinarily, a good thing, it becomes harmful when government subsidizes innovation based on unscientific and politically motivated climate hysteria. Tragically, that is largely what ‘green’ energy policy in the United States and Europe has been ever since Al Gore’s cacophony of doomsday prophecies in 2006–virtually none of which have come true, with many being disproven entirely. Rather than rising 20 feet ‘in the near future,’ as Gore claimed would happen, sea levels have risen a mere four inches in the last 30 years.

“I will be filing legislation aimed at the economic benefit of Oklahomans by reducing the gross production tax on oil and gas, as well as assessing the regulatory code for any unnecessary red tape on the production of energy. I encourage Oklahoma civil leaders to join me in Oklahoma First proposals like these, which are aimed squarely at the best interest of the people we serve.”

