Commissioner-Elect Picks Deputy

Tulsa County Commissioner-elect Lonnie Sims has appointed State Representative Mark Vancuren as Deputy Commissioner, a key leadership role as Sims prepares to take office on January 1, 2025.

Sims and Vancuren, both elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2018, served during a very transformative six-year period for the state, addressing revenue shortfalls, eliminating budget deficits, and building a record $4 billion in savings. During their tenure, legislative outcomes also included historic education reforms, tax cuts to combat inflation for everyday Oklahomans, and the establishment of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) to ensure greater accountability and transparency in state government.

Mark Vancuren

“I am proud to have served alongside Mark in the legislature, where we were part of the largest freshman class since statehood,” said Sims. “Together, we helped create a government that works for the people—one that prioritizes transparency and focuses funding on core services like education, infrastructure, public safety, and lowering taxes. I’m thrilled to have him join me in serving the people of Tulsa County.”

Representative Vancuren has been a respected leader in the Oklahoma House, most notably as Vice Chairman of the House Common Education Committee. Under his leadership, significant advancements were made in teacher pay, classroom funding, and school choice—marking some of the most substantial education reforms in the state’s history.

“Mark is a proven leader with invaluable expertise in education, and his contributions to Tulsa County District 2 will be a tremendous asset,” Sims added. “His passion for public service and commitment to our community make him the perfect choice to help lead Tulsa County into the future.”

District 2 includes key institutions like the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, Tulsa Community College and Tulsa Technical College, as well as the administrative offices for several public and private school districts including Tulsa, Jenks, Sand Springs, Berryhill, Keystone, and Riverfield.

In addition to his work on the education committee, Representative Vancuren has served as Assistant Whip and as a member of the Appropriations & Budget committee, Higher Education & Career Tech, and A&B Natural Resources policy committees. Sims praised Vancuren’s ability to “fight passionately for the people,” noting that Vancuren’s 30 years as a public school teacher and coach reflects his unique character and competitive drive.

“Mark’s a fighter at the Capitol, and I know he will bring that same dedication and initiative to his role as Deputy Commissioner,” Sims said.

Vancuren holds a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma Baptist University and a master’s in administration from Northeastern State University. He and his wife, Sheila, have three adult children: Riley, Jaxon, and Avery. The family loves sports and the outdoors: hunting, skiing, camping, and white-water rafting. They are active members of the First Baptist Church of Owasso. Mark is a fourth-generation Oklahoman and a proud member of the Cherokee Nation. He and his wife are licensed Realtors with Keller Williams Realty in Owasso.