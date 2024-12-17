Legacy of Senator Jim Inhofe Honored

The Senate and House passed a bill introduced by Senator James Lankford (R-OK), Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), and Representative Kevin Hern (R-OK) to name the new Veterans Health Administration (VA) 75,000-square-foot, 58-bed medical-surgical hospital in Tulsa the James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center in honor of the life and legacy of the late-Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe, who tirelessly served our military, veterans, and their families for his entire public service career. The release issued today by Lankford’s office, detailed help to ensure the hospital received funding to commence construction in 2020 and to ensure the skyrocketing Biden/Harris inflation of the last three years did not interrupt the construction schedule with additional unforeseen costs. This legislation was supported by the entire Oklahoma congressional delegation and now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

“This is one of the most fitting honors we can give to Senator Inhofe for his decades of dedicated service to our veterans and their families,” said Lankford. “Taking care of our military and veterans was at the top of Senator Inhofe’s priorities. Many of our heroes and their families will never know all he did for them and the ways he shaped good national defense policies. He ensured we kept our promise to those who wore the cloth of our nation. When people pass by this beautiful new facility in Tulsa, they will always remember the many contributions of James Mountain Inhofe to our state and nation.”

“No one is more deserving of this honor,” said Mullin. “Senator Inhofe was a tireless champion for Oklahoma’s military installations and defense communities. Our state is a better place for his leadership and service. It is my privilege to join my Oklahoma colleagues in naming the Tulsa VA in his honor and in doing so, carry on his legacy of service to the men and women of our Armed Forces.”

“Senator James Mountain Inhofe was a towering figure who put his country and state above himself,” said Hern. “He was not only a lifelong public servant to Oklahoma, but also a dear friend. With today’s passage of the bill to name Tulsa’s new VA hospital in his honor, we ensure his legacy of championing our military, veterans, and their families will endure. No one is more deserving of this recognition than the man Oklahomans proudly called their Senator, Mayor, champion, and friend—James Inhofe. His legacy will stand tall, and may he always be remembered.”

“A US Army veteran, Senator Inhofe made sure our armed service members were taken care of,” said Dr. Kayse Shrum, president of Oklahoma State University. “Naming the new veterans hospital in Tulsa in his honor proves his level of dedication and leadership that will be an inspiration to all and a lasting reminder of his vast legacy.”

“It’s only fitting that we will honor Senator Inhofe in the facility’s name, as his support was instrumental in making Tulsa’s new veterans hospital a reality,” said Dr. Johnny Stephens, President of the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. “Estimates predict that a Tulsa-area hospital would serve up to 30 percent more veterans each year. The health of Oklahomans will improve because of his tireless dedication.“

“Once people heard Sen. Inhofe was behind the new veterans hospital in Tulsa, they absolutely knew it would happen,” said VHiT LLC Director Courtney Knoblock. “As the team worked to secure local support for this enormous project, the planning leadership simply had to describe Sen. Inhofe’s commitment to bringing this hospital to Tulsa, and they were all in.”

Eastern Oklahoma is home to over 115,000 veterans and is an important part of the national network of veterans’ care facilities across the country. Estimates predict that a Tulsa-area hospital would serve up to 30 percent more veterans each year. Northeast Oklahoma is currently home to more than 115,000 veterans, and an estimated two-thirds live close to Tulsa. In addition to serving more veterans, a VA hospital in Tulsa would reduce driving time significantly for a majority of veterans and would give access to a broader array of social services.

His Obituary begins, “James Mountain Inhofe – devoted husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather – passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, surrounded by family with his wife, Kay, holding his hand. His 89 years were defined by his strong faith, love of family, and service to our country. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on November 17, 1934, to Perry Dyson Inhofe and Blanche Phoebe Mountain Inhofe. From his earliest moments, an emphasis was placed on faith and family.” Click here to read more.