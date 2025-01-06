Tulsa County BOCC Begins 2025

The Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners meeting today began with the swearing in of new Commissioner (District 2) Lonnie Sims and returning officials County Clerk Michael Wills, Court Clerk Donald Newberry and Sheriff Vic Regalado. It then proceeded to an impactful proclamation.

County Commissioners Stan Sallee, Lonnie Sims, and Kelly Dunkerley

The Proclamation declared the month of January 2025 as Human Trafficking Prevention Month and reaffirmed Tulsa County’s commitment to increase awareness and education on human trafficking, make resources available to assist individuals and communities impacted by human trafficking, and build diverse public-private partnerships to sup[port a more comprehensive response to prevent and respond to human trafficking.

Individuals active in opposing this heinous criminal activity joined the Commissioners to receive the formal proclamation.

Several mayors from throughout Tulsa County attending the meeting including Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols IV who recently announced he may not support the Federal Government’s renewed efforts to stop illegal foreign invaders profiting in the millions from trafficking both drugs and humans.

This reporter briefly spoke to Mayor Nichols to set an interview to clarify his position for publication soon.

The room was packed as family and friends attended the multiple official swearing of the oaths but our favorite showing of good judgement was Don Newberry who proved kids of any age will behave in any setting with a good lollipop.

Congratulations and best wishes for all.