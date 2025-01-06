Nailing Normal and New Narratives

Americans by public vote and overwhelming Electoral College result, reestablished normal for the world in 2024 despite recurring voter fraud. The outcome was “too big to rig.” Moving forward; righteousness rules, normal returns, and demonstrable facts are confirmed. Of course there will be those that disagree, but some people can’t be fixed.

Meeting recently with Jason Collington, Executive Editor of The Tulsa World, for lunch and robust conversation, I mentioned the reset of normal and he immediately asked for my definition. This question came after he asserted that the daily newspaper is not a leftist publication – a point on which we disagree.

Helicopter View of Downtown Tulsa

We set the meeting after Collington wrote inviting people to write letters-to-the-editor. I told him face-to-face; people don’t write because the editorial staff doesn’t publish letters contrary to their own partisan narratives. He said that was not true. I said my readers have asserted for decades that it was true in their experience.

Special Note: If you are inspired to write a letter (under 250 words) to The Tulsa World and it is not published, next send it to Executive Editor Collington Jason.Collington@tulsaworld.com. If it still doesn’t get approved, send it to editor@tulsatoday.com (with any additional relevant text up to 1,500 words) for publication on www.TulsaToday.com. Yes, I own and have published on this platform since 1996. Let’s talk and see how the public conversation goes. Updates will follow.

Collington is fun to talk with and rapidly fired questions. Between bites of chicken enchiladas, I answered.

“There’s a lot I define as normal, but let’s start with gender. There are only two genders, male and female. All else is behavior. As a Conservative, I don’t care how people behave privately (invite all the farm critters), but when people sexualize children, in anyway, that ends a child’s innocence forever and it is the crime of pedophilia. On that topic I asked, when will The Tulsa World cover the school system in Oklahoma that hired a drag show professional to be an elementary principal? How about coaches grooming students for their sexual pleasure? When is the media going to wake up to the perverts in education protected by immoral administrators? You can find details from an Oklahoma investigative reporter on the V1SUT Vantage on Substack,” I told him.

For my part, I asked if he still believes in the myth of the “nonpartisan journalist.” I suggest the divide between Left and Right is ubiquitous and should be addressed by hiring an equal number of honest reporters from both sides and letting them fight it out on the pages of publications.

A few days later, I was the guest on the podcast, “Fresh Black Coffee” with Eddie Huff which is available at the link above and features more on local media and public policy.

The hosts belly laughed when I told them Collington denied The Tulsa World was a Leftist paper. They asked how I began in journalism. That story was formally told by the Columbia Journalism Review, Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University in 1987, reprinted on Tulsa Today in 2018 here. What I have learned since is that the day after publication, most stories are forgotten.

Americans can take confidence that merit matters from the failure of identity politics in the last election, but even in deep red Oklahoma, fifty-eight percent of mid-town Tulsans endorsed Kamala Harris. They cast their vote for the candidate publicly proven incompetent, inarticulate, and disingenuous if not ignorant and corrupt but enthusiastically endorsed by Alex Soros and Open Border Society minions. Tulsa is Oklahoma’s largest brainless blueberry, but that’s just how Tulsa does things. “Don’t rock the boat.” Some are just “protected” and/or whatever.

Collington asked me about the current effort to build more public housing in Tulsa. I asked him if that was a core government service? With open borders, America cannot build housing fast enough to maintain our welfare state – no nation could, which begs the question why some wish to make the attempt beyond bankrupting our community. Regardless, homelessness in Tulsa is a drug abuse and mental health issue not one of housing.

I did ask Collington who was president during the Biden Administration, “because it damn sure wasn’t the serial plagiarist.” He didn’t answer. I could have gone further in describing the father who showered with this preteen daughter Ashley (documented in court filings), employed his crackhead son Hunter as bagman, and “Big Guy” who sold influence worldwide.

I asked about the new $14 million nonprofit news effort to publish The Oklahoma Eagle. Partners in the effort include The Tulsa World, KOTV owned Griffin Media, Tulsa People Magazine, and the University of Tulsa. The effort will also fund more journalism capacity in four local newsrooms, including The Frontier blog; KOSU, a public radio station operated by Oklahoma State University; La Semana, a Tulsa-based bilingual Spanish English newspaper; and Focus: Black Oklahoma, “a radio program on issues relevant to BIPOC, rural, and marginalized communities statewide.” Read more on the “Local News for Tulsa” website here and note the names; Roger Randle, Emily Kaiser, Kathy Taylor, Phil Lakin and the American Journalism Project in a KOTV story here.

Collington was not clear how such an effort was going to work, and I didn’t press further, but who is going to own this media cluster? All the organizations listed are Leftist Narrative Operators, yet they claim they will service “underserved communities.” Does that mean not one of those organizations are writing about specific communities or that the communities are not buying their Leftist spin? They are some of the most prominent organizations in Tulsa and dominate the local media market so who is causing “disinformation” that they must rally $14 million to fight?

Male Pattern Baldness Victims are a community underserved by media; I wonder if we could raise a measly $7 million for them? Those identifiable victims often suffer discrimination and comprise most of the homeless population in America. They are not receiving print or broadcast media regularly in the Tulsa area and are uncontrolled by mainstream narratives and well-paid social workers. Time to call a grant writer… or maybe not.

Baldness is an immutable physical characteristic

I declared early during lunch that “offense cannot be given in a free society; it can only be taken.” It’s an internal feeling I refuse to own. If others feel the need to carry such a burden, then it’s a free country, but it grows anger and eats hope. Not something I wish to cultivate.

We broke woke November 5, and voted for a disruptor to recapture our government and return it to public service (as opposed to self-service) so expect disruption, Leftist Hysteria, and attempts by media and the deep state to recapture the narratives.

For the last decade, we have avoided confrontation which allowed stupidity to beat common sense to a bloody pulp. Now, with any luck, neighbors will stand strong at every opportunity as witnesses for normal, for sanity and common sense, for laws of physics and thermodynamics, for math and merit, and civil debate without concern of offense. Thus, abandoning the contrived cycles of crisis culture to focus on growing wisdom.

This is how Joe Rogan and Kylie Kelce became the top-ranking broadcasters or podcasters with larger audiences than any show on NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, and any local newspaper in any market.

Our witness for common sense with public shame of stupid can build prosperity for generations to come from the foundation of the U.S. Constitution, Rule of Law, and with the leadership of President Donald J. Trump.

Oklahoma investigations are underway by this author on possible malfeasance by leadership of the OKGOP, growing questions on the accuracy of Oklahoma election results, court corruption, aspiring candidates, and other topics some of which have been identified for investigation by subscribers to Straight Up on Substack which delivers breaking news by this author by email and online. Both free and paid subscriptions are available and welcome.

Let’s get after it.

Editor’s Note: This story first published on Straight Up on Substack here which reaches over 3,100 subscribers in Oklahoma and beyond.