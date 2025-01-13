Media, Mayor, Governor & Guardian

Op/Ed: Leftist media in Tulsa are so predictable it gets boring. In print, broadcast and online, the local socialist/communist scribes continue to attack Republican officials to ridicule and diminish faith and constitutional governance. Recently our new Mayor Monroe Nichols reportedly said that “Tulsa’s focus should remain on ensuring public safety for all residents, regardless of immigration status. Nichols emphasized that immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility and indicated his intention to prioritize trust and cooperation within Tulsa’s diverse communities.”

This writer is scheduled to interview Mayor Nichols before the end of the month on this and many other topics but, in advance, we just have to ask: What rights remain that are exclusively held by citizens? Abundant costs of citizenship are obvious, but what benefits remain exclusively for citizens?

Assuming that Mayor Nichols is more than a “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) hire, who will he direct the Tulsa Police Department to protect? Citizens or criminals? Will he help the Federal Government deport invading lawbreakers or will he promote more lawlessness in the City of Tulsa? We are looking to discover his character, as Martin Luther King suggested we judge. Are criminals a “community” to which he will “prioritize trust and cooperation?” Is Tulsa a sanctuary city?

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols

For his part, Governor Kevin Stitt announced November 15, that “Oklahoma Commissioner of Public Safety Tim Tipton will lead the charge to expel those serving time in Oklahoma correctional facilities who are in the country illegally.” Who could disagree with that effort? Why should Oklahomans pay for housing convicted criminals from other countries?

Some Tulsa Media convoluted the appointment to strike fear that Gov. Stitt is attacking people of color. Of course, that is a stupid disingenuous way to spin news, but that’s how they roll in this world. Here is more on Tipton’s appointment.

“The Oklahoma taxpayer should not be left holding the bill for President Biden’s open border policies,” said Governor Stitt. “As law and order returns to the White House, Oklahoma will lead the charge with a comprehensive plan to deport those who have committed crimes in Oklahoma while in the country illegally.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

“I am still committed to finding ways to pursue state-based workforce visas for those who want to pursue the American dream, but we will not tolerate criminal activity in our state. I’m thankful for Commissioner Tipton and his willingness to develop a plan for Oklahoma which can also serve as a model for other states.”

Commissioner Tipton will consult with state, county, and local law enforcement as well as the Department of Corrections to create a strategic plan to address the presence of illegal immigrants who have committed crimes in our state.

Commissioner Tipton will deliver a proposed plan to the Governor no later than January 15th, 2025, and will consult with the Trump transition team and new director of Homeland Security to implement the plan upon President Trump’s inauguration.

“The safety of every Oklahoman is my top priority. We need an all-hands-on deck approach to ensure criminals who are here illegally don’t bring harm to Oklahomans,” said Commissioner Tipton. “Right now, Oklahoma taxpayers are paying to keep illegal immigrants incarcerated because the Biden administration has refused to enforce the law. This must end now. I look forward to working with law enforcement throughout the state as well as the Department of Corrections to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for crimes committed by illegal immigrants.”

Currently, the Department of Corrections houses 526 illegal immigrants in Oklahoma jails for criminal activity unrelated to their unlawful presence in the U.S. This costs the Oklahoma taxpayer roughly $36,000 per day.

That’s $12,960,000 per year – yes, $12.96 million that you pay yearly in Oklahoma to house convicted criminal invaders. Let that sink in, then, if you like, multiply it out over decades Oklahoma.

The November Tipton appointment was hysterically covered by the Anti-American Local Media. These immoral minions always seek to grow division and conflict in civilized nations. We know who you are. If you continue to promote Marxist open border bull-hockey, expect even more specific public answers.