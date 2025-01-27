Republican Precinct Meetings Tuesday

Republicans reset their party beginning at precinct meetings Tuesday and then at the County Convention. This year, some want to grow the party to support President Trump’s success in expanding the base. Others want to shrink the party to make it easier to control in their own image. The “expanding” folk welcome policy discussions, adherence to state rules, and conservative leadership. To make your voice heard, bring your voter registration card and attend these short but important meetings organized by State House Districts within Tulsa County.

For more on Local and State Republican History you are welcome to research the author’s previous published work on Arnett.Substack.com or an article recently featured here on Tulsa Today which outlines communication challenges within the metro area and efforts by Legacy Media to maintain of control of their Leftest Narratives – to spend $14 million on that effort.