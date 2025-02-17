Keeping Score on the Trump Administration

On President’s Day and on his first month back in office, President Donald J. Trump has taken extraordinary action to usher in a new Golden Age of America – through border security, deregulation, government accountability, and leveling the playing field for American workers, to name a few.

The positive effects of President Trump’s policies continue to be felt across the country.

Here are some headlines you may have missed this weekend:

Top automaker could move some production out of Mexico amid Trump tariff talks, CEO says

Trump tariffs spark ‘exciting time’ for Ohio steel plant as CEO eyes adding jobs, boosting productivity

San Diego migrant shelter closes after no new arrivals since Trump took office; over 100 employees laid off

DOGE Discovers $1.9 Billion HUD Money ‘Misplaced’ By Biden Administration

USDA Axes Millions in Contracts, Including $230K for ‘Brazilian Forest and Gender Consultant’

Border Czar Tom Homan: “In the last 24 hours the US Border Patrol has encountered a total of 229 aliens across the entire southwest border. That is down from a high of over 11,000 a day under Biden. I started as a Border Patrol Agent in 1984 and I don’t remember the numbers ever being that low. President Trump promised a secure border and he is delivering.”