Contrast in Media Protest Coverage

As a frequent media critic, it is always uplifting to read coverage from an independent reporter not captured by the Leftist Narrative Operators (LNO) otherwise known as Legacy Media.

In this case, an Oklahoma investigative journalist writing for V1SUT on Substack covered a February 1 protest at the Oklahoma State Capital. The reporter provided coverage of both sides of the protest, context added, and misinformation confronted. What a concept, balanced coherent reporting.

V1SUT graphic

The reporter describes initial contact with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on site separating “the crowd of around 200 to 250 protesters from a group of approximately 8 counter protestors associated with the organization Official Street Preachers.” Both sides used megaphones to insult the other in colorful terms according to the report.

Anti-protesters at the Oklahoma State Capital Feb. 1, Photos V1SUT

The reporter asked questions on both sides and the entire story is well worth the reader’s time. Those on the LNO side will hate it and those who believe in God and Country will love it. Click here for that story.

In comparison, Tulsa World reporter Leny Krehbiel-Burton covered a protest ambush of State Superintendent Ryan Walters by Democrats and education establishment minions, but did not mention counter protesters obviously present. See the “GAY” sign in both the photo above and the one below.

The Tulsa World story said, ‘“Chants of ‘Melt the ICE’ and ‘Impeach Ryan Walters’ reverberated along 56th Street as protesters stayed outside the elementary school for more than three hours in the intermittent rain while the state superintendent was on campus.” They did not mention anti-protesters.

The Tulsa World story continued, ‘“I just think about what he’s trying to do to these innocent children and their parents who are just trying to come here for a better life,’ said Kimberly, a first-generation American who graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and carried a sign and Mexican flag among the protesters outside Carnegie. ‘It shouldn’t affect them. I’m just grateful to see people come together like this.”’

Note: If protestors carry flags from other nations, does that mean they want to return to those nations or do they want to turn America into whatever country they fled? For those families that went through the legal process to live in America – these protests by criminal invaders is highly offensive. “Better Life” is not an acceptable justification to commit crime or invade individual homes or another nation and no one wants to deport children without deporting their parents.

Reporter Leny Krehbiel-Burton asserted, “The Oklahoma State Board of Education advanced a proposed administrative rule Tuesday that would require school districts to collect citizenship information about students and their parents. The rule also calls on districts to disclose to the Oklahoma State Department of Education how many families decline to provide that information.”

All law-abiding citizens hope we are not educating criminals in schools. Just to be clear, crime is crime regardless of age when committed (penalty may vary). However, no ICE action has targeted schools. It is propaganda to promote this unjustified fear.

Oklahoma has, over generations, attempted reform of education, but Democrats and the Oklahoma education establishment, at every turn, demand more money which never makes it to the classrooms. The reform repeatedly promised for that money never happens. The state education establishment continues to grow, but AALNO say they are “not the droids taxpayers are looking for” as the movie goes.

February 3, more Mexican flags where on display as the same reporter with another, Kevin Canfield, wrote about a “Day Without Immigrants.” Did anyone notice? They wrote that multiple restaurants and businesses around the Tulsa area were closed. They did not name the closed businesses.

“We have to be careful about who we’re shining a light on,” said Margarita Vega, chief executive officer of Vega & Treviño, a bilingual public relations, marketing and community outreach management firm,” the reporters noted after stating, “Monday’s boycott comes on the heels of immigration-related actions at both the federal and state level, prompting concerns among many Tulsans.”

Really? How many Tulsans? Concerned Tulsans about crime or criminal invasion? The Trump Administration has repeatedly said they are going after serious criminals.

Who are the promoters of fear and division while defending criminals? ”Vega & Treviño unites the professional and community leadership experience of Margarita Vega and Francisco Treviño, to help companies meet their needs for inclusivity centered marketing and public relations, and achieve their community engagement goals,” according to their website. Treviño “currently serves as the Executive Director of Casa de la Cultura, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation, promotion and advancement of the Latin/Hispanic culture, arts and humanities.” and Vega is described as, “traveler, writer and lover of genuine human connection.”

Vega & Treviño from image posted online

Quoting activists engaged in selling DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) in the promotion of a DEI centered protest is partisan journalism. But then the reporters really take the gloves off, “Among those actions are the Trump administration’s executive order attempting to end birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented migrants or people in the country on temporary visas. Enforcement of that order has been blocked pending the outcome of five federal lawsuits challenging its constitutionality under the 14th Amendment.”

Yes that is what near 80 million Americans voted to have done by a honest forthright disrupter. President Donald J. Trump and all his friends told you that these and other polities are what they believe need to happen. Democrats are screaming for Leftist judges to control the Trump Administration, but they will fail the Constitutional test.

Rather than address issues, the Democrat Party (local, state, national) lied, stole, abused, insulted and cheated citizens for years in a million different ways. With the sycophant AALNO (Anti-American Leftist Narrative Operators) or Legacy Media we must include the Tulsa World. “Yes, right here in river city,” as the music man might say.

In a way, it is sad. As regular readers know, this publisher reached out to the Tulsa World Executive Editor and he asserted that they were not a Leftist Newspaper. In truth, multiple sources have claimed the newsroom, in majority, believe in Leftist Ideology, Critical Theory, Critical Race Theory, DEI, and what-other Marxist trendy attacks on Western Society may spring from tenured academia.

An opinion piece by the Tulsa World Editorial Board Friday, begins with, “Chaos left in the wake of a recent visit from State Superintendent Ryan Walters at a Tulsa Public Schools elementary school ought to have every district declining future requests.”

Today, they continue with “Campus visitor policies targeted by speakers at Tulsa school board meeting” another contrived crisis and bull-poop story to score political points and distract attention from meaningful issues – like quality education and sex abuse of children by teachers and coaches at schools throughout Oklahoma.

Professional graphics with no sponsors listed

The “chaos” is contrived by issue advocates and Democrats. Why? Mike Solana at Pirate Wires was quoted by The Daily Signal with an excellent description of how the “managerial deep state, always constitutionally dubious to begin with, became the bloated, useless, and often quite tyrannical malignancy that many Americans have come to loathe.”

Solana explained that with the Cold War’s end, much of the deep state, which began quite energetically during the New Deal, lost its usefulness and its edge. “With no external threat demanding competence, weak men flourished in the system,” Solana wrote. “These men hired even weaker men, who in turn hired … whatever it is we’re looking at today. Much as a beached whale carcass puffs up with gas, the size of our government bloated as it atrophied.” He concluded that much of the federal bureaucracy has become nothing but a jobs program for mediocre people, and “at its very worst, it’s a staging ground for radicals hell-bent on paralyzing the nation.”

It is the same in Oklahoma as the Democrat Party and the Educational Establishment with willing media sycophants contrive protests, spew lies and propaganda because they are impotent when confronted with common sense, financial transparency, moral integrity, and wisdom which threatens their gravy-trains. They have no policies that the majority of citizens want, no credibility after lying for decades, and no leadership with a clue on how to return to representing the majority of Americans.

State media are hesitant to cover the waste, fraud, and child sex abuse in education or in Oklahoma’s deep state. Oklahoma and other states have issues just like what has been revealed nationally by Elon Musk, but at least we have some independent reports like V1SUT covering the circus. We can pray for more.

Editor’s Note: This story first published February 11, 2025 on the author’s site, Arnett.Substack.Com. To receive by email breaking stories click here and subscribe. Stories posted there are later posted on Tulsa Today and other sites. Tulsa Today is a platform for conservative local writers.