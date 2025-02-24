Better Business Benefits Americans

As President Calvin Coolidge said to newspaper editors back in the day, “the business of America is business” and President Trump is getting back to basics which will provide economic value, stability, employment, and increased prosperity for our people.

In his first 30-days.

Here are the latest announcements in more detail from the White House today.

Apple’s $500 billion investment: Apple CEO Tim Cook announced today that the company will invest $500 billion in the United States over the next four years amid President Trump’s tariffs push. The historic venture, which comes following Cook’s meeting with President Trump last week, will result in 20,000 new U.S.-based jobs and was immediately hailed as a “landmark” step in bringing back U.S. manufacturing.



It’s another watershed moment in President Trump’s commitment to usher in the new Golden Age of America. In just over a month, President Trump has announced a $500 billion private sector investment for the largest artificial intelligence infrastructure project in history, a commitment by Saudi Arabia to invest $600 billion in the U.S. over the next four years, a $20 billion investment by DAMAC Properties to build new U.S.-based data centers, a pledge by Taiwan to boost U.S.-based investment, and a major investment by Nippon Steel. Mercedes-Benz also announced plans to “grow” its vehicle production in the U.S.

In other news, despite hysteria from Democrats, the border is being protected.

Illegal immigrants turn around: New reporting says would-be illegal border crossers have “given up” and are returning to their own countries — citing the Trump Administration’s unprecedented crackdown on illegal immigration, including the shutdown of the “CBP One” app, as the driving factor.



It’s a victory for national security after four years of open borders. In President Trump’s first month back in office, illegal border crossings hit lows not seen in decades — down 94% over last year, while interior arrests are up 134%.

New Poll Shows Massive Support for President Trump and His Agenda

A new poll by Harvard CAPS-Harris reveals the majority of the country backs President Donald J. Trump and his actions to bring much-needed reforms that are making America great again.

Americans overwhelmingly support President Trump’s agenda. 81% support deporting criminal illegal immigrants. 76% support a “full-scale effort to find and eliminate fraud and waste in government.” 76% support closing the border with additional security and policies. 69% support keeping men out of women’s sports. 68% support government declaring there are only two genders. 65% support ending race-based hiring in government. 63% support “freezing and re-evaluating all foreign aid expenditures and the department that handled them.” 61% support reciprocal tariffs. 60% support direct U.S. negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine. 59% support cutting government spending already approved by Congress. 57% support ending the ban on new offshore drilling.



Most Americans approve of President Trump’s job performance — including pluralities of men, women, independents, and Americans who live in urban, suburban, and rural areas — while almost six-in-ten say he’s doing a better job than President Biden.



Almost half of Americans believe the U.S. economy is “strong” under President Trump — the highest number since 2021 — while a plurality say his policies will make them “financially better off.”



Americans are significantly more optimistic about the direction of the country, with those who say we’re on the right track up 14 points over last month.



Americans strongly support President Trump’s effort to root out waste, fraud, and abuse in government. 77% support a “full examination of all government expenditures.” 72% agree there should be a government agency “focused on efficiency.” 70% say government is “filled with waste, fraud, and inefficiency.” Two-thirds say Congress should join the “effort to reduce government expenditures.” 60% believe the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is “helping make major cuts in government expenditures.”



Americans back President Trump’s action to protect American workers. 61% support reciprocal tariffs. 57% say tariffs are an “effective foreign and economic policy tool.” 54% say tariffs will help get “concessions from other countries.”





President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Attorney General Pam Bondi all enjoy net positive favorability.