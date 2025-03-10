Tulsan Supports Navy Helicopter Squadron

SAN DIEGO – Petty Officer 2nd Class Chase Smith, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) 71. Smith graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 2010.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy Smith found in Tulsa.

“Growing up in Oklahoma I went to a unified high school,” Smith said. “By growing up in a unified community I was able to effectively communicate and empathize with the unified community we have in the Navy.”

Petty Officer 2nd Class Chase Smith, Photo: Seaman Joseph Sitter

Smith joined the Navy nine years ago. Today, Smith serves as an aviation structural mechanic.

“I always wanted to work on helicopters,” Smith said. “The Navy provided me the opportunity to get paid to learn to work on Helicopters while getting the opportunity to travel.”

Members of HSM 71 fly and maintain the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, the Navy’s most advanced rotary wing maritime strike platform. The Navy MH-60R is able to perform many different missions. Some of the most common operations include strikes on maritime targets, submarine hunting and attack, electronic warfare, search and rescue, medical evacuations and supply support.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Smith has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is seeing my sailors make rank,” Smith said. “Watching those that I lead make rank and progress is one of the most rewarding experiences I get as a sailor.”

Smith serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Committing myself to excellence,” Smith said. “My efforts do not only benefit myself but they contribute to a larger organization that supports democracy around the world.”

Smith is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my family first and foremost,” Smith added. “My wife, Aissa, son, family and friends have provided the support I’ve needed to excel at my job every day. Also, the mentors who provided the guidance early on. From ‘918 to the 619,’ I will always try to make Tulsa proud.”