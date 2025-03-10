Bills Advance for OK Military Base Support

The House passed legislation off the floor today that would allow for additional state investments in infrastructure tied to Oklahoma’s five military bases. None of those are located in Northeastern OK yet they provide over 133,800 well paying jobs (FY 2010) adding $9.6 billion to our state’s GDP which was more than 7% of the state’s entire economy when studied years ago.

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert authored House Bill 2516 and House Bill 2518, which create revolving funds at the state Treasury for use by the Oklahoma Military Department. The Base Infrastructure Needs and Development (BIND) fund will have a technology and a schools component that will allow for additional support to the state’s military bases in the hopes of preventing any future base closures and expanding operations when possible according to a release today.

“Oklahoma has a long history across multiple branches of the military and we want to send a loud signal that the state supports our bases,” said Hilbert, R-Bristow. “These funds will allow funds to accrue over time so we are able to take advantage of potential expansion opportunities as they become available and fight against any potential closures in the future.”

House Bill 2516 creates the BIND-Schools Fund, which can be used to make infrastructure investments improving common education facilities located on military bases in the state. House Bill 2518 creates the BIND-Technology Fund, which can be used to make infrastructure investments including the purchase of license and software associated with military simulation training.

Both funds are intended to decrease the likelihood of military base and other military infrastructure closure or increase the likelihood of military base and other military infrastructure expansions in the state.

“The military plays an important role in our state’s economy, but also in the values we live in our state,” said Floor Leader Josh West, R-Grove, and an Army veteran. “There is no greater investment than shoring up our military bases and making sure we are poised for any needed growth in our military in the years to come.”

Both bills passed with overwhelming bipartisan support and now head to the Senate for consideration.

It is concerning that no military installation or significantly sized Federal facility is located in Northeastern Oklahoma. One could wonder if the Feds are still mad we were once Indian Territory or some such issue. Federal payrolls help steady local economy in turbulent times, just ask Oklahoma City, over decades.

The Federal Government could relocate the Department of Interior to Tulsa, which would reduce their costs here in the heart of fly-over country. Or maybe the State could help Northeastern Oklahoma finish the Arkansas River Corridor in Sand Springs? Oklahoma knows no state office is headquartered here.

The five military installations in Oklahoma are: Altus AFB, Fort Still, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant (the only facility in Eastern Oklahoma), Tinker AFB, and Vance AFB. The 2010 Economic Impact Report produced by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce does note that there is no military installation in “northeast Oklahoma,” but it asserts “many manufactures and professional service firms in that area supply material or provide services for the military installations in the state.”

Nice try at inclusion, but… how about Oklahoma balancing infrastructure statewide for a change? Roads, bridges, or national river development are positive projects, but jobs rule.