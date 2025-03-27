Shepard’s “Ages of the Moon”

Today the World Stage Theatre Company is proud to announce its upcoming production of Sam Shepard’s evocative and deeply moving play, “Ages of the Moon.” This powerful work, a testament to Shepard’s mastery of language and his profound exploration of the human condition, will grace the World Stage Studio from April 17th through April 27th, 2025 with two casts that star local actors: Adrian Alexander, David Blakely, Andy Axewell and Timothy Hunder.

“Ages of the Moon” delves into the raw and intimate reunion of two old friends, Ames and Byron, who find themselves grappling with the ghosts of their shared past under the vast, indifferent gaze of the desert moon. As they navigate the wreckage of broken relationships and faded dreams, Shepard’s play lays bare the complexities of male friendship, the weight of memory, and the relentless passage of time.

“Sam Shepard’s work is a vital part of the American theatrical landscape,” says Angela McLaughlin, Directo. ” ‘Ages of the Moon’ is a particularly poignant piece, capturing the essence of his unique voice. We are honored to bring this play to our audience, offering a space for reflection and connection.”

Play: “Ages of the Moon” by Sam Shepard

“Ages of the Moon” by Sam Shepard Dates: April 17th – April 27th, 2025

April 17th – April 27th, 2025 Location: World Stage Studio, 1130 S. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74104

World Stage Studio, 1130 S. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74104 Showtimes: Evenings: 8:00 PM Matinees: 3:00 PM

Tickets: General Admission: $25.00 Senior/Student Admission: $15.00

Running Time: Approximately 90 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission.

Approximately 90 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission. Special Events: Following matinee performances there will be a 20 minute talk back session.

World Stage Theatre Company is dedicated to producing high-quality theatrical experiences that engage, challenge, and inspire audiences. They strive to create a vibrant and inclusive artistic community, showcasing both classic and contemporary works that reflect the diversity of the human experience.

Tickets are available for purchase online at this link. For more information, please contact info@okworldstage.org or call 918-928-5319.