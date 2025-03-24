New Muskogee Safety Complex

Muskogee County leaders announced today the Bass Reeves Memorial Public Safety Complex, a transformative investment in public safety that will enhance emergency response times, reduce costs, and modernize aging facilities for first responders throughout the County.

The $27.8 million, 60,000-square-foot complex will house operations for Muskogee County EMS, Muskogee Police Department, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, City of Muskogee Fire Department, 911 dispatch, city and county Emergency Management, and the Muskogee County Fire Tax Board. Its downtown location near 6th and Columbus will allow for faster emergency response and improved coordination among agencies. The facility will include bay areas, storage facilities, classrooms, and administrative offices.

The project is funded by a $0.849 sales tax, overwhelmingly approved by county voters in January to enhance public safety. Most notably, starting April 1, 2025, residents will no longer receive personal bills for medically necessary EMS transport—providing a long-anticipated benefit to residents. The sales tax will also cover construction costs, support critical improvements to City of Muskogee Fire Department stations, and fund essential equipment upgrades.

Director of Muskogee County EMS Laurel Havens said, “This project is a major step forward for public safety in Muskogee County. It not only enhances emergency response and reduces costs but also strengthens collaboration among agencies, ensuring we provide the highest level of service to our communities. By investing in modern facilities and critical resources, we are creating a more efficient and effective emergency response system that will benefit residents for generations to come.”

County leaders anticipate construction to be complete in two and a half years once final renderings and site details are finalized.

“I’m proud and pleased for the City and County of Muskogee. Bass Reeves was a legendary lawman—one of the first Black deputies west of the Mississippi—known for capturing over 3,000 outlaws. Even after retiring from federal service at 67, he continued serving as a police officer in Muskogee. His legacy of courage and justice is one our community takes great pride in honoring. As mayor, I see public safety as our top priority, and this investment will continue to benefit our first responders and residents for years to come,” said Muskogee Mayor Patrick Cale.

Additional public safety complexes will be built in Haskell, Warner, and Fort Gibson. Once construction is completed, the sales tax will be reduced to a half-cent to provide ongoing public safety services.

The facility will honor legendary U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves, whose legacy is deeply woven into Muskogee’s history of public service. Reeves’ influence helped shape the foundation of law enforcement in the region and paved the way for the Muskogee Sheriff’s Office, Muskogee Police Department, and other first responder agencies that continue to serve Oklahomans today.

Bass Reeves was the longest-serving U.S. Deputy Marshal on the frontier.

“I supported this project once I saw its impact on public safety and service for all of Muskogee County, including the City of Muskogee. With over 66,000 residents, my priority as commissioner is every community. This project ensures we maximize resources to strengthen emergency response and benefit the entire county,” Commissioner Kenny Payne, District 3 said.

“When voters approved this once-in-a-generation facility, it was the perfect opportunity to honor our city’s history. Bass Reeves was a bold and fearless lawman whose impact on law enforcement is undeniable. His service before statehood and his final years with the Muskogee Police Department make this tribute especially fitting. Naming the facility in his honor is a meaningful way to recognize his lasting legacy,” said Muskogee Chief of Police Johnny Teehee.

Fire Chief Jody L. Moore added, “The future of first responders will be forever changed by the public safety tax. Long-overdue equipment needs will be fulfilled, ensuring better resources for emergency services, and taxpayers will directly benefit from these critical investments.”