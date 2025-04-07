America Loves Trade Fairness

Analysis: Republican President Donald J. Trump’s popularity has increased after his announcement of reciprocal tariffs worldwide on nations that have been ripping off America for decades. Fairness was found, in an exclusive DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners survey (over 1,000 registered voters conducted from March 31 to April 3), to ring up the Trump Administration’s popularity to “53 percent, a 4-point increase over last week when it was 49 percent.” But don’t tell Tulsa’s Leftist protestors.

It is striking that both young people and people of color are tired of playing the patsies to a greedy China, India, and European Union among others. The survey found Trump’s popularity “up by 13 points since March 7 among those aged 18 to 29 and “support among black voters skyrocketed 17 points since last week.”

President Trump shows chart in the Rose Garden on reciprocal tariff rates

Whatever you do, don’t tell the Leftist Narrative Operators in Tulsa, but “Trump also saw a six-point increase in favorability among Democrats and independents, according to the survey” and on the “universal 10 percent tariff on all goods coming in from other countries, more Americans support the policy than oppose it.”

Tulsa’s daily rag provided photo coverage of the “Hands Off! Protest” Saturday as if the lying communists, paid idiots, and presumed pundits were tethered to truth or significant.

Those photographed included; the Chair of media studies at the University of Tulsa Benjamin Peters, All Souls Unitarian Church Senior Minister Marlin Lavanhar, Director of Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry Aliye Shimi, Congregation B’nai Emunah Rabbi Daniel Kaiman, Board President of Oklahomans for Equality Whitney Cipolla, Tulsa Public Schools District 1 board member Stacey Woolley, Tulsa Public Schools District 5 board member John Croisant who is running for election to the US House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District, and Oklahoma District 77 Democrat State Representative John Waldron.

How the Board President of Oklahomans for Equality can speak after it has been revealed they were funded by USAID is stunning. Tulsa needs foreign aid to spread LGBTQ ideology statewide, apparently.

How Tulsa Public School Board officials can appear anywhere after the State Audit showing millions of dollars stolen by fraud and incompetence in the name of Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is beyond understanding. Click here to read the audit report on Tulsa Public Schools.

President Donald J. Trump is winning support among common sense Americans. In majority they voted for disruption so that America may be saved for future generations from financial collapse and fools who have no credibility, no policies that work, and no plan beyond demonizing others – Leftist Democrats specifically in Tulsa and nationwide.