Oklahoma Declares “Christ is King”

The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday adopted House Concurrent Resolution 1013, which proclaims “Christ is King” during the observance of Holy Week.

Authored by Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, the resolution affirms Oklahoma’s deep-rooted spiritual heritage and the enduring faith that unites communities.

Olsen said that adopting the resolution during Holy Week, a time when Christians reflect on the life, sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus Christ, showcases Oklahoma’s commitment to its foundations of Christianity and faith.

“This resolution is a bold testament to Oklahoma’s faith-based legacy,” Olsen said. “During Holy Week, we honor the sacrifice of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and reaffirm the principles that guide our state. I’m proud to lead this effort to declare ‘Christ is King’ and call upon the help of the ‘Supreme Judge of the World.'”

Olsen added, “I am hopeful that the Senate will act quickly and hear this resolution as well.”

Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, is the Senate author of the resolution.