Oklahoma Strong

Oklahoma City, OK – 30 years ago today, tragedy struck our community, and 168 beloved Oklahomans were lost in the worst act of homegrown terrorism in our nation’s history. My family and I join with Oklahomans across the state in remembering the innocent lives we lost to the Oklahoma City bombing and the loved ones left behind on that horrible day.

As we mourn and honor the victims, let us continue to strive towards the Oklahoma Standard each and every day. In the face of tragedy and times of difficulty, the spirits of Oklahomans remain as resilient as ever. No matter our situation, we always ask one another: “How can I help?”

A few weeks ago, I was honored to join my colleagues alongside representatives from the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum in remembering the 168 at a Commemorative Survivor Tree Dedication Ceremony on the United States Capitol Grounds. The tree pays tribute to the beautiful souls lost, the survivors, first responders, and all those impacted by the April 19, 1995, attack in Oklahoma City.

Let us find comfort in John 16:22 on this solemn Easter weekend: “So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you.” May we continue to follow in His word and remember that one of the greatest things about our country is that when the unexpected is thrown at us, Americans always unite to take care of each other.

You can download Senator Mullin’s social media video commemorating the anniversary (without captions) CLICK HERE.