Tulsa Goes to the Dogs

More than 1,000 of the nation’s most elite dogs will descend on Tulsa this weekend for the Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa’s annual All-Breed Dog Show, a three-day celebration of canine competition and charisma.

This beloved national event April 25–27 at the SageNet Center at Expo Square, the show is an American

Kennel Club (AKC) sanctioned gathering that draws top dogs—and their handlers—from more than 20 states, competing for coveted titles in conformation, speed, strength, and showmanship.

Admission is free and open to the public. Invite friends, this will be fun.

“This is more than a dog show—it’s a celebration of heritage, purpose, and the human animal bond,” said Stephanie Garrett, show chair. “Visitors will see everything from powerful Great Danes to tiny Toy breeds, high-flying dock diving dogs, and Junior Handlers preparing for the national stage. It’s an unforgettable experience for all ages.”

2025 Highlights:

All-Breed Conformation Shows – Dogs are judged by breed standards in a bid for

Best in Show.

Best in Show. NADD Dock Diving – High-flying action as dogs leap into a 40-foot pool for

distance and speed.

distance and speed. Fast CAT (Coursing Ability Test) – Watch dogs chase a lure in a 100-yard dash,

reaching speeds over 30mph. (location: Fair Meadows race track)

reaching speeds over 30mph. (location: Fair Meadows race track) Junior Showmanship – Young handlers aged 9–17 show off their training and

handling skills.

handling skills. Pee Wee Special Attraction – A free non-competitive, feel-good event for kids

aged 5–9 to showcase their dogs.

aged 5–9 to showcase their dogs. Kid Zone – Featuring responsible dog ownership activities for kids of all ages

Beginner Puppy Competition – Puppies aged 4–6 months take their first steps

into the show ring.

into the show ring. Health Clinics – Offering cardiac, eye, and reproductive screenings for

responsible breeders and pet owners.

responsible breeders and pet owners. Vendors & Breed Booths – Shop dog-themed goods and meet breed experts to

learn more about responsible dog ownership.

A Few Must-See Moments:

Rare Breeds: From the dignified Sloughi to the mop-coated Bergamasco

Sheepdog, spectators can see breeds rarely encountered outside national-level

shows.

Sheepdog, spectators can see breeds rarely encountered outside national-level shows. Meet the Future of Dog Sports: Junior Showmanship and the Pee Wee event are

ideal for feel-good, family-focused stories.

ideal for feel-good, family-focused stories. Dogs in Flight: Dock diving and Fast CAT offer adrenaline-pumping visuals and

great spectator appeal.

Founded in 1921, the Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa is an AKC member club committed to advancing the sport of purebred dogs, promoting responsible dog ownership, and educating the public on canine health and welfare. Visit www.mckctulsa.com or follow us on Facebook at Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa for the full judging schedule and event updates.