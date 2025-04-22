Walters Enforces DEI Mandate

Today, State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced in a release that the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) will begin withholding federal education funds on April 25 from school districts that fail to sign the required federal Title VI assurance. This assurance, mandated by the U.S. Department of Education, confirms that schools will not engage in discriminatory practices under the guise of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). This may be a horrific shock to the Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) System.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary McMahon, we’ve set a national standard that protects our children from discriminatory practices under the guise of DEI,” said Walters. “Oklahoma is proud to stand firm in our commitment to merit-based education and the values that have made America exceptional.”

Walters signed the Title VI assurance on April 11, 2025, and shared the signing ceremony on X to demonstrate the state’s commitment to these principles. Effective April 25, any school district that does not comply with this federal requirement will face withheld federal reimbursement payments.

The Title VI assurance is required under the Trump Administration to ensure that no student is denied educational opportunity based on race, and to prevent schools from using DEI frameworks that promote discrimination against one group in favor of another.

The millions of dollars stolen from TPS recently was taken in the name of DEI by employees and consultant criminals according to Oklahoma Auditor Cindy Byrd.

However, there is no indication that the TPS learned anything from that experience as TPS Board Members Stacey Woolley and John Croisant (now running for election as a Democrat to the US House, Oklahoma 1st District, against incumbent US Rep. Kevin Hern) were featured speakers at the recent “Hands Off Protest” of Socialist Democrats in Tulsa. That protest was dedicated to identity politics absent morality despite losing by a landslide in the most recent national election. Some fools never learn.