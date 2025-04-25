OK Education Fails at 20%

When an organization only achieves a 20% success rate, drastic change has to happen. Trinity Strategic Wealth would be out of business if only 20% of our clients were satisfied with their financial progress.

Yet, for our shared Oklahoma enterprise of 500+ schools districts, where only 20% of 8th graders can read proficiently, there is no accountability nor consequences for abject failure.

For the sake of our kids and grandkids, the entire educational system needs a bold paradigm shift that changes the landscape like a total makeover of a decrepit house into a shining new home. This change includes:

Accountability and transparency for all superintendents and administrators in the 541 school districts. Launching a major reading sufficiency program headed by a statewide literacy director that puts an end to social promotion. More rigorous training for teachers in college education departments and ridding the system of failed liberal teaching methods. Paying teachers the top salary level for our Southwest region and reinstituting discipline in the classroom. Emulating and requiring successful Oklahoma school models, and then rewarding performance. Enhance and grow multiple school choice options for parents.

For today, let’s focus briefly on the success of school choice since the Wall Street Journal just published the amazing results of EdChoice in Ohio. Researchers at The Urban Institute found that students using the Ohio school choice program in order to attend private schools were 15% more likely to attend college than their counterparts in public schools.

Additionally, students who spent more than three-quarters of their lives in poverty saw an increase in their rate of going to college by 17 percentage points. Black participants had an increase of 18% compared to 13% for white students.

No matter race or income, every child is special and deserves the opportunity of a great education. Given the current disaster of Oklahoma reading and math outcomes, we must pursue transformational change on all fronts. Maximizing school choice options is a critical piece for the revolution needed in education.

About the author: Mike Mazzei, CFP®, MPAS®, is the President of Tulsa Wealth Advisors and an announced candidate for Oklahoma Governor. A Certified Financial Planner professional, and Master Planner Advanced Studies, he created The Financial Freedom Process™ to help individuals leverage their wealth in order to help them achieve their lifetime visions. Mike is a former Oklahoma State Senator (Dist. 25 in Tulsa) & Oklahoma Sec. of Budget. He is the proud husband to Noel and father to 5 great kids. To read more from Mike from his site Mazzei Minutes, click here.