Can the Cause of Autism Be Found?

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., announced that his agency would “know what has caused the autism epidemic” by September of this year.

Urgency certainly seems appropriate considering the high and increasing prevalence.

The five-month timeline is “ridiculous,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccinologist as well as president and co-director of the Atria Research Institute. It would not be possible to design the study, approve it, fund it, carry it out, analyze it, and have it available for peer review in five months, he told ABC News.

The only way RFK could meet the goal is by citing evidence already accumulated. And the evidence would have to explain the continuing rise.

“We know it’s an environmental exposure. It has to be. Genes do not cause epidemics. It can provide a vulnerability, but you need an environmental toxin,” Kennedy said.

What types of exposures have been increasing since the 1970s, and bumped up around 2020?

It is repeatedly asserted that “vaccines do not cause autism.” But what about something found in most vaccines, a neurotoxin that triggers inflammation—that has been acknowledged to cause encephalitis and brain damage, which might result in autism especially in susceptible children?

“The U.S. government knows vaccines cause autism. The truth is hiding in plain sight in the records of the vaccine court and their expert witnesses,” writes J.B. Handley.

Handley is the father of a profoundly autistic non-speaking son. With his son, he invented the S2C (spell to communicate) method of communication, which has freed many autistic children from a “prison of silence.”

Additional Information:

Underestimated: An Autism Miracle by J.B. Handley and Jamison Handley

Vaccine court and autism

Cumulative dose of aluminum adjuvants in childhood vaccines with time and prevalence of autism diagnosis per 1,000 children with time

About the author: Jane Orient, M.D., is the Executive Director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and may be reached by email at jane@aapsonline.org.