Ana Gabriel Tour to BOK Center

Legendary Mexican singer and songwriter Ana Gabriel is returning to the stage with her most emotional and unmissable U.S. tour to date: “Claro de Luna.” The multi-platinum artist, known for her powerhouse vocals and heartfelt performances, will kick off her new tour this fall in Portland, OR at the Moda Center on August 28, 2025, across 20 major U.S cities and Central American countries. The tour will stop at BOK Center on Friday, October 10.



In a release today, the BOK Center announced tickets will go on sale Friday, May 9 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com.



Over 50 years of career, Ana Gabriel has captivated audiences worldwide with her unmistakable voice and timeless hits like “Simplemente Amigos,” “Quien Como Tu,” “Ay Amor,” “El Cigarillo,” and “Luna.” With over 40 million albums sold, multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations, and one of the most distinct voices in music history, she is more than an artist – she’s a cultural phenomenon. Her blend of ranchera, pop, and Latin ballads resonates with raw emotion, bold story-telling, and fearless authenticity.



This tour welcomes fans into an unforgettable evening of heartfelt music, tender memories, and a touch of moonlight magic. For the devoted fans who have waited years for her return, this upcoming tour is more than a concert, it is a long-overdue reunion and a shared celebration to the fans who have walked this journey with her. From the very first note to the final standing ovation, expect a night you’ll carry with you forever.

Ana Gabriel is an iconic Mexican singer and composer. Over the course of her career, she has released 28 studio albums, three live albums, and 19 compilation albums, selling more than 40 million records worldwide. Three of her albums have reached number one on the Billboard Latin Pop Albums chart, and seven singles reached number one on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, including “Ay Amor,” “Es Demasiado Tarde,” and “Quién Como Tú.” In 2021, Ana Gabriel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, honoring her significant contributions to the music industry. Later in June of 2024, she was inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame at the 5th edition of the La Musa Awards.