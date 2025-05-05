POTUS: Victories & What’s Next

President Donald J. Trump, in an exclusive interview on Meet the Press, outlined the historic successes of his first 100 days — and charted the course for many more victories to come. President Trump sent a clear message: he will not relent in his mandate to secure our borders, rid our country of dangerous criminals, lower prices, end the globalist trade policies that have ripped off American workers and businesses for decades, and Make America Great Again. Given how few Americans watch the program, the White House provided a video clip list of highlights posted X by the Rapid Response 47 Team.
Here are the top moments you most likely missed, each link opens the clip on X (Twitter):
- On prices: “Prices are down on groceries. Prices are down for oil. Prices are down for all energy. Prices are down at tremendous numbers for gasoline.”
- On securing the border: “It’s really secure. When you say that, doesn’t it just sound good after being abused for years by an incompetent President?”
- On protecting Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security: “We’re not cutting Medicaid, we’re not cutting Medicare, and we’re not cutting Social Security.”
- On deporting violent criminal illegal immigrants: “We have thousands of people … some of the worst, most dangerous on earth — and I was elected to get them the hell out of here, and the courts are holding me from doing it.”
- On tariffs: “Remember — there are no tariffs if you build your product here. It’s very easy. It’s very simple.”
- On the auto industry: “What about the car business? They’re going to make a fortune because of the tariffs. The head of the union, who was no fan of mine … He’s saying, ‘Wow, what Trump’s done for the automobile, I can’t believe it … We’ve been waiting 40 years for somebody to do what Trump is doing.’”
- On Iran: “I want Iran to be really successful, really great, really fantastic. The only thing they can’t have is a nuclear weapon … The Iranian people are incredible, I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon because the world will be destroyed.”
- On DOGE: “They found $160 billion worth of fraud, waste, and abuse. I think he’s done an amazing job. I think his people have done an incredible job … We’re not finished yet … He’s leaving behind some very brilliant people.”
- On the border emergency: “The big emergency right now is that we have thousands of people that we want to take out — and we have some judges that want everybody to go to court … We have millions of people. We’re going to have millions of court cases?”
- On trade: “We’re making a lot of money. We’re doing great. Again, we were losing more than $5 billion a day … We’re going to be at a point soon where we’re making money every day.”
- On peace in Ukraine: "I do believe we're closer with one party and maybe not as close with the other … We're talking tremendous hatred between these two men."
- On China tariffs: “At some point I’m going to lower them because otherwise you could never do business with them — and they want to do business very much. Their economy is really doing badly. Their economy is collapsing.”