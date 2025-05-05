POTUS: Victories & What’s Next

President Donald J. Trump, in an exclusive interview on Meet the Press, outlined the historic successes of his first 100 days — and charted the course for many more victories to come. President Trump sent a clear message: he will not relent in his mandate to secure our borders, rid our country of dangerous criminals, lower prices, end the globalist trade policies that have ripped off American workers and businesses for decades, and Make America Great Again. Given how few Americans watch the program, the White House provided a video clip list of highlights posted X by the Rapid Response 47 Team.



Here are the top moments you most likely missed, each link opens the clip on X (Twitter):