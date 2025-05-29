OKC Thunder Advances to Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder is the NBA Western Conference champion and has advanced to the NBA Finals after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-94, Wednesday night, winning the series 4-1. With its second NBA Finals appearance, the Thunder will now play the winner of the Eastern Conference finals series match up between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks.

A limited number of Finals tickets for Thunder home games are available and go on sale at www.okcthunder.com/buytickets starting Friday, May 30 at 10 a.m. Fans can also purchase guaranteed, authentic tickets from season ticket members and other fans through www.okcthunder.com/buytickets, as available. Only tickets sold through the Thunder website via Ticketmaster are guaranteed to be authentic and ensure entry into Paycom Center for the game.

With the Thunder’s home-court advantage, the Finals schedule begins at Paycom Center as follows:

Game 1, Thursday, June 5, 7:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City

Game 2, Sunday, June 8, 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City

Game 3, Wednesday, June 11, 7:30 p.m. (away)

Game 4, Friday, June 13, 7:30 p.m. (away)

Game 5 (if necessary), Monday, June 16, 7:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City

Game 6 (if necessary), Thursday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m. (away)

Game 7 (if necessary), Sunday, June 22, 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City

The NBA Finals will air exclusively on ABC. Following each game, the Thunder will offer a post game show with interviews with players, hosted by Paris Lawson, Nick Gallo, and Royce Young. It will be available on the Thunder App, Thunder Connected TV app, Thunder YouTube, the FanDuel Sports Network App, and on KSBI-52 in Oklahoma City. All games will be carried live on the Thunder Radio Network, led by WWLS 98.1 The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City. All Thunder home playoff games will be available in Spanish on WKY 930 AM radio in Oklahoma City.

Fan favorites such as Thunder UP in the Park, playoff T-shirts, half-off home game concessions, and Loud City Live inside Paycom Center for road games will continue through the Finals. The Thunder will announce expanded fan experiences in the coming days.

Western Conference championship and NBA Finals gear is available now at www.okcthunder.com/shop and at the Thunder Shop in Paycom Center. The Thunder Shop is open during home playoff games and during regular store hours, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

To get updates on Finals, ticket giveaways, and more, fans can text PLAYOFFS to 405.877.5558, visit www.okcthunder.com/playoffscentral, or follow Thunder social media channels.