OK Disaster Offices Open

In coordination with the State of Oklahoma, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today they will be offering face-to-face help at community sites for residents in Oklahoma counties affected by the March 14-21 wildfires and straight-line winds.

Homeowners and renters in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, and Payne counties may be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance.

Staff will be available at the following locations:

CREEK COUNTY

First Baptist Church of Mannford

105 Greenwood Avenue

Mannford, OK 74044

Hours: Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

LINCOLN COUNTY

Carney High School

203 Carney Street

Carney, OK 74832

Hours: Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. On Saturday May 31 and June 7, the facility will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

LOGAN COUNTY

Logan County Courthouse Annex

Across the street north of the courthouse in the old Girl Scout Room

312 E Harrison Avenue

Guthrie, OK 73044

Hours: Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. On Saturday May 31 and June 7, the facility will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PAWNEE COUNTY

First Baptist Church Cleveland

201 W Crestview Rd

Cleveland, OK 74020

Hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday May 31 and June 7, the facility will be open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

PAYNE COUNTY

City of Stillwater Community Center

Room 102

315 W 8th Avenue, Stillwater, OK 74074

Hours: Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. On Saturday May 31 and June 7, the facility will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This location will close permanently on Wednesday, June 11 at 6 p.m.

Additional locations may be added.

Residents can visit any open center to meet with representatives from FEMA and SBA. No appointment is needed.

SBA’s Customer Service Representatives are available at the centers to answer questions, assist business owners complete their disaster loan application, accept documents, and provide updates on an application’s status.

For information and to apply online visit SBA.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Survivors can apply to FEMA in several ways including going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4866. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.