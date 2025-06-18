Not a Single Illegal Released America

Analysis: U.S. Border Patrol didn’t release a single illegal immigrant into the interior of the U.S. last month, the New York Post reports — the latest victory in President Donald J. Trump’s relentless commitment to securing the homeland and a remarkable turnaround from the 64,000 illegals released into the country under the Biden Administration (whoever was running the show) just one year ago.



Promises made, promises kept the White House proclaims. Yes, that is what we voted for folks.

From the Post:



“Border Patrol agents didn’t release a single migrant into the US last month — a staggering drop after the Biden administration allowed 64,000 illegal crossers in the country in May 2024, The Post can exclusively reveal.



“Agents caught 8,725 migrants crossing illegally at the southern border last month. That’s a 93% decrease from May 2024, when 117,905 were nabbed, according to internal data obtained by The Post.



“And Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner Pete Flores said it’s a result of the Trump administration’s tough border policies.”



Click here to read the full story on The New York Post.

Dear Democrats:

Thank you lying Leftists for illustrating stupid and evil. No policy or program of the Democratic Party nationally, in Oklahoma, or in Tulsa actually works. While you daily effort civil war and the destruction of Western Civilization, maybe you should detail what the flying frack you think can replace it? The majority of Americans believe the best guarantee of individual liberty and prosperity is the U.S. Constitution.

Leftists can use the fluidity of meaning to rally brain dead minions (Still No Kings since April 19, 1775), but sane citizens are laughing. The Democratic Party is publicly seen as morally criminal, emotionally unstable, and cognitively impaired. Feel free to disagree in the comment section below.