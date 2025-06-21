No Kings is a Bad Strategy

Analysis: Five million people across America gathered last Saturday for so-called No Kings rallies.

It was an impressive organizational feat. Some wealthy left-wing Americans clearly put up a lot of money to organize, get demonstration permits, reach out to activists, and create a national event.

No Kings was a clear contrast to the Army’s 250th anniversary parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. The parade was an expression of historic patriotism and pride in America’s past. The No Kings demonstrations were bitter rejections of the current government and anger over Democrats losing in the 2024 elections.

Democrats still haven’t seemed to learn that constantly being negative and hostile – especially during a patriotic moment – is a bad strategy. The majority of Americans see it as an affront.

Patriotism is a powerful and widespread emotion among Americans. The Pledge of Allegiance, the American flag, and the Star-Spangled Banner evoke deeply positive feelings for most. A huge majority of Americans are, in Lee Greenwood’s words, “proud to be an American.” Indeed, the continuing popularity of Greenwood and his song is a good reminder of how much support there is for the sentiments he expresses.

The various coverage about the No Kings rallies around the country was striking. It was clear that the protestors are frightened and feel that their way of life is deeply threatened.

The Army parade, its fireworks, and Greenwood’s music, were optimistic, positive examples of a healthy America with a deep belief in its own strength – and a better future ahead. The No Kings rallies represented a commitment to a dark vision of an America with a grim future that is teetering on the brink of an imagined dictatorship.

Interviews with various negative, hostile, angry people at the No Kings rallies further drove home the message: “this is not a group I would want to have hang out with.”

This lurch to the left was compounded over the last week by the even nuttier strategy of having elected Democrats take on Immigration and Customs Enforcement and try to impede agents from enforcing the law.

The image of US Senator Alex Padilla being arrested and put in handcuffs by ICE officers was horrifying to Democrats. However, if you saw the footage of Sen. Padilla rejecting direct instructions and physically struggling with ICE officers as they tried to move him out of a room, it looked like what would normally happen in that situation.

Across the country, Democrats have begun showing up at ICE offices, detention centers, and other sites to get publicity for supposedly holding ICE accountable.

The footage reminds most Americans of how consistently Democrats have been anti-police and pro-criminal.Most Americans oppose illegal immigration. Most Americans also support legal immigration.

Being for illegal immigration, riots, and lawlessness only further alienates the Democratic Party.

Rallying for affordable housing might work. Rallying for better jobs might work. Rallying for a better education system might work (although it would arouse deep hostility from the teachers unions). There are many positive, solution-oriented topics which might justify organizing rallies around the country and earn support from most Americans. But Democrats are instead choosing to indulge their anger and hatred.

Finally, only the most rabid, out of touch leftwingers believe America is in danger President Trump trying to become a king.

For all his sometimes-noisy, unconventional tactics, President Trump has clearly fought within the court system. He is also deeply invested in the constitutional and legislative processes. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be spending an enormous amount of time trying to get the Big Beautiful Bill through the House and Senate.

The Democrats’ rallies and publicity stunts only emphasize their alienation from most Americans. We are watching reversion to George McGovern’s 1972 presidential campaign of appeasing radicals. Recall that McGovern carried only one state. He lost in one of the greatest landslides in American history. Nixon earned 60.7 percent of the vote. McGovern earned only 37. 5 percent.

No Kings could end up meaning no elected Democrats in 2026 if they continue down the path of blind opposition. [There have been no kings in America since April 19, 1775.]

For more commentary from Newt Gingrich, visit Gingrich360.com. Also, subscribe to the Newt’s World podcast.