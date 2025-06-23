President Trump Finds Middle East Peace

Multiple media outlets are reporting President Donald J. Trump has announced publicly the conflict between Israel and Iran will be declared over by midnight Wednesday. Israel and Iran have agreed to a cease-fire, declaring the beginning of an end to what President Trump referred to as “the 12-Day War.”

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE … for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform just after 6 p.m. EDT.

The president wrote that both sides would wind down their final military operations within six hours and begin what he expected to be a “peaceful and respectful” cease-fire on both sides. After 24 hours, the conflict will be declared over, Trump said.

“Iran has officially responded to our obliteration of their nuclear facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was “set free,” because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction.

In an earlier release from the White House President Trump wrote, “I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE.

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to peace and harmony in the region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” President Trump wrote.

Shortly thereafter, President Trump added, “I’d like to thank the Highly Respected Emir of Qatar for all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region. Regarding the attack today at the American Base in Qatar, I am pleased to report that, in addition to no Americans being killed or wounded, very importantly, there have also been no Qataris killed or wounded.”

President Trump signed off with his traditional, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Civilization thanks you President Trump.