Historic Shifting of the Art of War

Right before our eyes over the last several weeks, we’ve seen a strategic and historic shift in the art of war. The Ukrainian military snuck multiple armed drones into Russia and wiped out 30% of Russia’s bomber fleet. Iran’s air defenses were wiped out after the Israelis snuck hundreds of drones equipped with bombs into enemy territory.

At the same time, we recently learned that FBI officials believe the Chinese Communist Party owns land in all 77 Oklahoma counties. Proximity to military bases obviously creates the opportunity for surprise, unmanned, and successful attacks, and Oklahoma is home to several military bases and installations in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Enid, Altus, and Lawton.

The CCP has been buying up land for several years now and working with the drug cartels for their insidious, huge marijuana grow farms. As a result, Oklahomans have seen a troubling spike in human trafficking, sex trafficking and murder. We not only have a public safety crisis in Oklahoma, we now have a national security crisis.

And, sadly, the leaders responsible for our safety have been asleep at the wheel. Several Oklahoma legislators have hailed their legislative efforts to ban foreign ownership of land. Digging deeper, we found that the legislation created a loophole as large as the Grand Canyon.

In fact, if you check a box on the new required affidavit for land purchase that reads, “not a citizen of the United States, but an alien who is or shall become a bona fide resident of the State of Oklahoma,” you are good to go. Buy all the Oklahoma land you want, even if you are an illegal immigrant or a Chinese Communist.

The result – our public safety and national security is dependent on the honesty of the CCP and drug cartels. This is outrageous and completely unacceptable! When I am governor, we will move immediately to enforce the law, close the crazy loophole, and rescind land sales to the CCP to reclaim our land for the free people of Oklahoma.

About the author: Mike Mazzei, CFP®, MPAS®, is the President of Tulsa Wealth Advisors and an announced Republican Candidate for Oklahoma Governor currently campaigning statewide.

A Certified Financial Planner professional, and Master Planner Advanced Studies, Mazzei created The Financial Freedom Process™ to help individuals leverage their wealth in order to help them achieve their lifetime visions. Mike is a former Oklahoma State Senator (Dist. 25 in Tulsa) & Sec. of Budget. He is the proud husband to Noel and father to 5 great kids. To read more from Mike from his site Mazzei Minutes, click here.