America is Defeating Inflation

Americans are seeing the cheapest summertime gas prices since 2021 — more than 20 cents lower than one year ago — as President Donald J. Trump delivers on his promises of lower prices, stable inflation, and higher wages.

The White House is quick to point out:

From The New York Times: “Summer road trips appear to be safe from a big spike in gasoline prices. The national average price of gasoline has hovered around $3.20 a gallon this week after Israel and Iran agreed to a cease-fire … And it is more than 20 cents lower than a year ago. The last time the cost for drivers was lower in late June was in 2021.”



From The Wall Street Journal: “Hitting the road this summer won’t bring as big of a hit to your wallet. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline, $3.21, is about 23 cents cheaper than this time last year … Reduced prices would be a boon for consumers during the warmer months when Americans drive more. Low energy prices so far this year have already contributed to the economy’s resilience and helped keep inflation in check.”



From NBC News: “Looking at gas prices that are the best in four years — and this is so important for all of those millions of people who will be hitting the roads … 20 cents less than it was a year ago, so that’s six or seven bucks extra when you fill up. That’s real money.”

AAA Fuel Prices by state may be found online by clicking here.

Generally on Inflation:

From CNN’s Matt Egan: “We got ANOTHER month of positive inflation news. Despite these historic tariffs, the latest numbers do show that inflation remained relatively tame in May … This was better than expected … We did see a drop in energy prices. In particular, gas prices were low.”

From CNBC’s Mike Santoli: “There’s no way to look at these numbers and say they’re not welcome news.”

From CNBC’s Steve Liesman: “Not only did we get a decline in inflation expectations earlier this week from the important New York Fed report … I do not see broader impacts on inflation from the tariffs.”

From CNBC’s Rick Santelli: “Inflation certainly looks like it is cooling.”

From Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo: “That is much better than expected.”

From Commentator Adam Johnson: “Now we’re talking about numbers that are down in the low twos — under 2.5% — and we’re seeing that now for three months in a row, so this is wonderful news.”

