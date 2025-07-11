New Church Studio Bank Card

You know a city is moving to become an established “Music City” when other commercial enterprises begin to market the music industry to their customers.

Arvest Bank announced Wednesday that they are excited to introduce a new Church Studio debit card – a tribute to Tulsa’s rich musical heritage.

With The Church Studio debit card, you’ll enjoy exclusive benefits through the end of the year, including free admission to The Church Studio and more. It’s more than just a debit card – it’s a piece of history you can carry with you Arvest wrote.

The new card is available immediately and comes with added benefits for cardholders, including:*

Free admission for tours of The Church Studio

20% discount on membership

20% off in-store and online merchandise using code Arvest20

This offer is extended directly from The Church Studio. Please contact The Church Studio or visit their website for more info. To order your card, visit your nearest branch or call (866) 952-9523.

The small print on the release notes, “Offer valid through Dec. 31, 2025. Arvest debit cards are a free option for new accounts or replacing an expired card. Checking account required. Minimum deposit required to open checking account. Existing customers will be charged a replacement fee.”