Sen. Mullin Delivers SALT Deduction Fix

He Saved My Small Business

As a small business owner in rural Oklahoma, I’ve weathered my fair share of challenges – tight labor markets, rising costs, inflation, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But nothing worried me more this year than what I saw buried in the early versions of Congress’ big reconciliation bill: a provision that would have effectively stripped away my ability to deduct state and local taxes, a benefit I’ve relied on since the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

I’m structured as a pass-through business, like many other local shops, service providers, and family-run operations across Oklahoma. We don’t have large legal teams or accounting departments. We operate on thin margins, reinvesting every dollar we can into our employees, our buildings, and our communities. Losing the SALT deduction would have meant thousands of dollars in unexpected taxes – and serious consequences for my business’s future. And I’m not alone. Small businesses make up 99.4% of all Oklahoma businesses and employ over half of the state’s workforce.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin working at home

That’s why I’m incredibly grateful to Senator Markwayne Mullin.

While some lawmakers were focused on partisan headlines, Senator Mullin was focused on the fine print – and on protecting businesses like mine. The debate over the SALT deduction fix had become a central sticking point in the Senate’s broader tax negotiations, with real implications for small business owners like me across the country. Senator Mullin stood up for Main Street and made sure the final version of the reconciliation bill restored the SALT deduction for pass-through entities. Thanks to his leadership, small businesses across Oklahoma now have a fair shot at staying competitive and keeping their doors open.

The original SALT cap fix was incomplete. Without Senator Mullin’s intervention, it would have unfairly excluded thousands of locally owned businesses from the same deduction that big corporations use. We’re talking about family-run and local accounting firms, pharmacists, and dentists on Main Street. In other words, the foundation of Oklahoma’s economy and communities.

Senator Mullin understood that. He didn’t just check a box – he got involved. He worked with colleagues and committee staff to make sure the final language of the bill did not raise taxes on anyone here in Oklahoma. That kind of behind-the-scenes leadership doesn’t always grab headlines, but it changes lives.

Now, instead of bracing for an unexpected tax increase, I can focus on expanding my business. That’s the difference this fix makes. And it couldn’t have come at a better time. Oklahoma small businesses are still navigating high interest rates, supply chain delays, and shifting market demands. Every dollar matters. For many of us, this tax fix won’t just improve the bottom line but will decide whether we grow, survive, or shut down.

Senator Mullin deserves credit not just for getting this done, but for doing it the right way – for listening to Oklahomans with concerns and fixing a problem before it became a crisis. He didn’t let Main Street become an afterthought.

As a rural business owner, I can tell you: that it means a lot to know someone in Washington still has our back.

Thank you, Senator Mullin. Your work made a difference – not just on paper, but in the day-to-day realities of small businesses across Oklahoma.