Fort Sill Readiness Tour

On Monday, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll joined U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) on a tour of Fort Sill. Included in the tour was a visit to Joint C-sUAS University where Senator Mullin showcased how Lawton-Fort Sill is leading the way in equipping our warfighters with cutting edge technology and training.

“The Lawton-Fort Sill community is critical to our mission of being the most prepared and lethal fighting force in the world,” said Senator Mullin. “It was an honor to have the Army Secretary in Oklahoma to be able to show him how we are leading the way in supporting our warfighters.”

The Fires Center of Excellence creates the world’s premier Fires Force; ready to employ responsive, cross-domain fires to win in any operational environment.

In a rapidly changing technological environment, Senator Mullin and the Secretary also discussed the importance of defending against drones and other modern threats. Readiness was also a key point of the visit as it is critical our warfighters have the most recent technology to protect and advance our interests.