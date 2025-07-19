US Rejects WHO Amendments

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio Friday issued a Joint Statement of formal rejection by the United States of the 2024 International Heath Regulations (IHR) Amendments by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The amended IHR would give the WHO the ability to order global lockdowns, travel restrictions, or any other measures it sees fit to respond to nebulous “potential public health risks.” These regulations are set to become binding if not rejected by July 19, 2025, regardless of the United States’ withdrawal from the WHO.

“The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations open the door to the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic,” Secretary Kennedy said. “The United States can cooperate with other nations without jeopardizing our civil liberties, without undermining our Constitution, and without ceding away America’s treasured sovereignty.”

Secretary Kennedy also released a video explaining the action to the American people.

“Terminology throughout the amendments to the 2024 International Health Regulations is vague and broad, risking WHO-coordinated international responses that focus on political issues like solidarity, rather than rapid and effective actions,” Secretary Rubio said. “Our Agencies have been and will continue to be clear: we will put Americans first in all our actions and we will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans’ speech, privacy, or personal liberties.”

On June 1, 2024, the World Health Assembly (WHA), the highest decision-making body of the WHO, adopted a revised version of the International Health Regulations through a rushed process lacking sufficient debate and public input.

Praise for today’s action from members of Congress:

“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed how the incompetency and corruption at the WHO demands comprehensive reforms. Instead of addressing its disastrous public health policies during COVID, the WHO wants International Health Regulation amendments and a pandemic treaty to declare public health emergencies in member states, which could include failed draconian responses like business and school closures and vaccine mandates. Since 2022, I have led the No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act, which the House passed last year. The United States will not allow the WHO to use public health emergencies to devastate our nation. I fully support the Trump administration’s decision to reject the IHR amendments,” said Senator Ron Johnson.

“America’s public health policy belongs to the American people and should never be dictated by unelected globalists at the WHO or the UN. Time and time again, the WHO has demonstrated it cannot be trusted, and I am grateful that the Trump administration is standing strong to protect American sovereignty,” said Congressman Tom Tiffany.

“The United States must never cede our sovereignty to any international entity or organization. I applaud Secretary Kennedy and Secretary Rubio for rejecting the World Health Organization’s (WHO) ill-advised International Health Regulations (IHR) amendments. I have long supported the U.S. withdrawing from the WHO and defunding their power-hungry organization. My legislation, H.R. 401, first introduced in the 117th Congress, does just that while advancing the mission statements of America First and Healthcare Freedom. The WHO, a widely discredited international organization, lost any potential credibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we must ensure no future administration grants them any legitimacy or further power over the health of Americans,” said Congressman Chip Roy.

“Secretary Kennedy and President Trump have proven their commitment to putting America First. WHO is an unaccountable international organization that hands individuals’ healthcare freedoms to corrupt bureaucrats. I’m thankful for Secretary Kennedy’s firm stance against WHO’s Pandemic Agreement that will protect Americans’ health freedom and privacy. Let’s Make America Great and Healthy Again,” said Congressman Andy Biggs.

Friday’s announcement is the latest action by Secretary Kennedy and HHS to hold the WHO accountable.