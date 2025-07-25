Mullin on Epstein, Blasts Dem Absence

Thursday, U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), introduced a resolution calling on federal and state courts to immediately unseal all materials related to any criminal investigation or prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein or Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell—subject only to redactions to protect victims.

In his remarks, Senator Mullin previewed his resolution, addressed the Democrats’ absence on this issue for the last four years, and the need for transparency.

On the Democrats’ political theater performance:

“As we hear my colleague from Arizona use very liberal truths to what he was saying by not giving all the facts. I’d also propose a question, where was all this outrage over the last four years when Director Wray was over the FBI and Attorney General Garland was over the DOJ? He knows, I know, and all the Democrats know that if there was anything to do with President Trump, they would have happily released it.”

“My Lord, you went after him for everything else you could possibly think of, why wouldn’t you possibly go after this? Well, it’s because this is nothing but political theater. We know that… All of us want transparency… Why now? Is it because of their hatred towards President Trump? Because they want to do anything they can possibly do to distract what they might be hiding. Why wasn’t this done the previous four years? What happened? They had the same files. This case wasn’t new.”

On Sen. Mullin’s resolution calling for the immediate release of the Epstein files:

“We all want transparency and for credible information on the Epstein case to be made public so that the American people can decide. The Trump administration has already said they are committed to releasing all available files. Last week, President Trump directed AG Bondi to produce any and all pertinent grand jury testimony in the Epstein case.

“My resolution would echo the seriousness of the directive from the President and the DOJ to the courts and calls to immediately unseal all materials. When combined with what our House colleagues have done, this resolution moves forward providing justice to the victims and transparency to the American people. Mr. President, as I said before, we want transparency.”

On Sen. Gallego objecting to Sen. Mullin’s Resolution:

“It’s interesting that my colleague wants to continue talking about the elites, but the elites were the ones that actually covered up the last four years of the Biden administration. I mean, think about what happened during the Biden administration. They covered up one, for his cognitive behavior. Two, they covered up the Hunter Biden laptop. Three, they covered up the Russian gate, and continue to cover up the Russian gate. And four, they covered up the fact that an autopen signed every, well, every one of his papers except one.”

On the silence from the Democrats the last four years:

“But yet, my colleague from Arizona is saying that we’re covering up for the elites? Let’s be honest. We know these files have been out there forever. I don’t remember a single time the Biden Administration called on these things to be released. And I definitely don’t remember my colleague from Arizona calling on these files to be released.

Full text of Senator Mullin’s resolution can be found here.