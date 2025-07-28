Leftist Activism Dressed as Journalism

Editor’s Notes: The following investigative work detailing the disgrace of the OKC based NonDoc.com was first published on Substack and is published here with permission by the author. Further, in a release Sunday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Oklahoma State Department of Education wrote: As I lead the charge for a bold overhaul of education in Oklahoma, putting parents back in control, rejecting radical agendas, and demanding excellence: it’s no surprise to face politically motivated attacks. Any suggestion that a device of mine was used to stream inappropriate content on the television set is categorically false. I have no knowledge of what was on the TV screen during the alleged incident, and there is absolutely no truth to any implication of wrongdoing. These falsehoods are the desperate tactics of a broken establishment afraid of real change. They aren’t just attacking me, they’re attacking the values of the Oklahomans who elected me to challenge the status quo. I will not be distracted. My focus remains on making Oklahoma the best state in the nation, in every category.

State Sup. Ryan Walters

Here is the story by Domesticated Warrior: If you missed our last piece on the dangers of “Community Journalism,” you can read it here. It lays the groundwork for understanding how so-called local reporting can be used to push political agendas—not uncover truth.

The Headline That Shocked—By Design

By now, you’ve likely seen the article from NonDoc (aka the Sustainable Journalism Foundation) with the headline:

“Board members: TV in Ryan Walters’ office displayed nude women during executive session”

Let’s call it what it is: a hit piece designed to shock, implicate, and stoke outrage, not inform.

NonDoc positions itself as an independent, nonprofit newsroom. But this story shows their true hand—narrative-first journalism, relying on feelings and insinuation, not facts or receipts.

Let’s Talk About NonDoc’s “Transparency”

According to their 2023 IRS Form 990, NonDoc says its core values include:

Accuracy. Fairness. Transparency. Community. Diversity. Historical Record.

But transparency only goes so far.

Their 2023 donor list is restricted.

Their 2022 Form 990 gives a clearer picture of who funds them:

Richison Family Foundation (Paycom) $150,000

(Paycom) $150,000 Inasmuch Foundation $56,000

$56,000 Walton Family Foundation $50,000

$50,000 Arnall Family Foundation $15,000

$15,000 Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce $5,000

That’s big money from corporate-aligned foundations—many of which are progressive funders with national footprints. So much for “local journalism.”

🕵️‍♂️ Breaking Down the Article

According to the article, two board members claim they saw what they believed were nude women on a TV screen in Walters’ office during executive session.

But here’s what the article doesn’t do:

Provide any screenshots or footage

Confirm what was on the screen

Explain whether it was malicious, accidental, or unrelated

Include any technical exploration of how a smart TV could be accessed or what may have been airing at that time

a smart TV could be accessed or what may have been airing at that time Ask whether the TV was streaming Fox news , which may have included “ retro” tributes —such as those that aired the same day Hulk Hogan passed

, which may have included “ —such as those that aired the same day 📺 It has also been reported that Walters typically keeps the television in his office tuned to Fox News—which aligns with his frequent appearances on the network. That context was conveniently left out.

One board member even admits:

“Even right now, I couldn’t even tell you what I was watching.”

Yet this vague, uncertain claim became the lead story.

🎥 The Video That Destroys the Narrative

Here’s what NonDoc also failed to mention:

Footage exists of the two board members returning from executive session, moments after the alleged incident. If they were so “shocked,” “disturbed,” or “traumatized” as the article implies—you wouldn’t know it from the video.

Instead, what do you see?

Laughing

Cow-tipping jokes

Light-hearted banter

💡 That visual evidence completely contradicts the narrative being pushed. But NonDoc didn’t include it. Why? Because it doesn’t support the story they wanted to tell.

🧃 A Little Hearsay to Stir the Pot

Even more telling: State Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber, who chairs the House Committee on Common Education, weighed in through a quote given to Oklahoma Voice:

“I attended Thursday’s executive session,” Lowe said, “but I was sitting in the back corner of the room where I couldn’t see the television. I left during a break before the incident occurred.”

He then admits he didn’t witness anything himself — but that two board members told him they had seen nude women on the TV. He claims Walters appeared surprised and said he needed to get it turned off.

Lowe’s conclusion?

“I have no question that this is true, though I don’t know all the facts.”

Wait—what?

He doesn’t know the facts, but he has no question it’s true? That’s the kind of logic that belongs in a gossip chain, not in leadership of a House education committee.

And for the final cherry on top:

He said the incident will be investigated, lawmakers will make sure they have all the facts and will follow the law at the conclusion.

Sure. Just like they “follow the law” when it comes to conflicts of interest among elected officials. Hilarious.

📣 Now Cue the PR Machine

What followed was predictable.

Social media lit up with scripted outrage

with scripted outrage Press releases were circulated

Political pages and influencers pushed the article without questioning a single element of it

None of them asked for:

Screenshots

Clarification

Technical investigation

Video footage

Instead, they demanded full access to every device, network, and screen in Walters’ office, knowing damn well he’ll never get a fair investigation.

Why? Because the goal isn’t truth. It’s narrative reinforcement—to layer on more baseless “facts” that feed into the political agenda.

💰So, the real questions everyone should be asking is:

Why would they do this now? Who are they connected to that might feel threatened by Walters’ pending announcement? Who benefits from smearing him ahead of whatever’s coming next?

Follow the money. Follow the campaigns. Follow the networks of influence.

Ask:

Are these people connected to someone the State Superintendent or the Board has dealt with recently—or is still dealing with?

or the has dealt with recently—or is still dealing with? Are they part of a political class that’s losing control over education policy, transparency, or funding streams?

Because what we’re witnessing is a coordinated narrative operation—not a call for truth.

📢 Amplifiers of the Narrative

The most telling sign that this was a political operation, not journalism, is how quickly and loudly the same talking points were echoed across the state. No questions. No requests for verification. Just a full-throttle PR echo chamber demanding action based on a vague claim.

Who amplified the NonDoc hit piece?

Here’s a short list of public figures and pages who promoted or reposted the article or related press releases without skepticism:

Political Figures House Speaker Kyle Hilbert issued a press release calling for State Superintendent Walters to “unlock and turn over all relevant devices,” demanding full cooperation with an investigation — before any verification of facts or digital evidence. Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader shared and endorsed Hilbert’s press release on social media, aligning herself with the call for device access — without raising concern about the lack of factual support or context . Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton , Sen. Adam Pugh , House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson , and Democratic Party Chair joined the chorus — all echoing the call for action based on hearsay.

Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition

KFOR, KWTV and KOCO – Mainstream media outlets that published without further investigation.

Oklahomans for Public Education

Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee (PLAC) – Amplified the report without scrutiny.

And many more.

All of them:

Promoted the story as fact

Failed to demand evidence

Ignored the obvious contradictions in tone and behavior captured on video

Helped build a public expectation of scandal without proof

They’re not interested in whether something actually happened—they’re interested in what they can make people believe happened.

This isn’t just biased journalism. It’s an influence operation designed to create a scandal where no facts exist.

Journalism or Emotional Theater?

A fact-based outlet would:

✅ Present the technical possibility of what happened

✅ Provide photographic or video evidence

✅ Include an on-the-record response from Walters or his staff

✅ Investigate the TV system’s capabilities or controls or even what news station was possibly showing

NonDoc did none of this.

Final Take

If you walk away with anything, let it be this:

This was not journalism.

This was activism disguised as reporting.

This was a weaponized narrative, funded by establishment donors, designed to discredit a political target, without any evidence to back it up.

And the public deserves better.

Stay grounded. Stay curious. Trust receipts, not narratives.

About the author: Ramblings of a Domesticated Warrior is a grassroots platform dedicated to exposing government corruption and hidden agendas in Oklahoma politics. Written anonymously to protect the author’s identity, the newsletter offers in-depth analysis and unfiltered truth to keep citizens informed and empowered. Subscribe to stay ahead of the nonsense — ignorance isn’t bliss when it comes to your freedom. Witty tagline: “Telling the truth before our freedoms disappear — one ramble at a time.”