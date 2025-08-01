Rep. Amanda Clinton: Data Center Study

Only weeks after being sworn in as the new Oklahoma House District 71 Representative, Amanda Clinton (D-Tulsa) has proposed interim studies on two topics constituents identified as important to them, Data Centers and Tribal relations. Last Friday, Speaker of the House Kyle Hilbert announced that both had been approved.

Rep. Amanda Clinton, D-District 71, Tulsa

Clinton said. “I was sworn in after a special election on June 18, and study proposals were due just one week later. I’m excited to hit the ground running just like I told voters I would.”

Interim studies enable lawmakers to explore or gather more information on pressing topics or issues outside of the regular legislative session, which may inform the framework for potential legislation or help shape priorities. Both studies are intended to seek answers to complex questions and formulate solutions for all Oklahomans.

To continue meeting the United States’ current and future technology demands, large-scale data center expansion is underway across the country. At the same time, Oklahoma has become an increasingly attractive location for these developments due to our plentiful water, low energy costs, available land, and existing tax incentives. Proposal #25-080 will examine the impact of large-scale data centers on our power grid and water resources.

“As consumers, we love the convenience of technology. From artificial intelligence that helps us be more productive to streaming the latest films at any time from anywhere, technology is an integral part of our daily lives. However, data centers that power this technology consume massive amounts of electricity and water, both of which are under increasing pressure due to climate conditions, industrial demands, and concerns about grid reliability,” Clinton said.

“If Oklahoma is going to be the site of new large-scale data centers, we need to fully understand what that means for the long-term viability of our resources, especially our electric grid and water supply. My priority is to keep utility costs low for consumers, protect our water quality and quantity, avoid overloading infrastructure at the expense of residents, and ensure we remain an attractive destination for other industries that depend on those same resources.”

Link to: Interim Study Proposal #25-080

Clinton’s second study, Proposal #25-081, seeks to explore ways to strengthen State-Tribal-Municipal relations and foster stronger collaboration with Oklahoma’s 38 federally recognized tribes to address shared community goals.

“Our Tribal Nations are the key to unlocking solutions to some of our state’s most pressing challenges, but the relationships between our Tribes, the state and municipalities have a long way to go in reaching their full potential,” Clinton said.

“With 20 years of professional experience in Indian Country and as a Cherokee Nation citizen whose Tribe helped shape my own path, I know firsthand that our Tribal Nations lead the way in delivering effective policy solutions. They have established themselves as leaders in health care, education, housing, and economic development, and all Oklahomans are better off when we leverage our shared strengths to solve these stubborn challenges for everyone.”

Link to: Interim Study Proposal #25-081

Clinton said both studies reflect her background and values: Pragmatic, people-focused and committed to solving problems. She emphasized that these topics are forward-thinking yet urgent, as she aims to improve the lives of all Oklahomans.

“From protecting our water and ensuring reliable power infrastructure to strengthening partnerships between governments, these studies are about building a more resilient future for all Oklahomans.”

The House interim study period begins on August 4 and concludes on November 6, with public presentations, expert testimony, and stakeholder input expected. Clinton said she looks forward to scheduling these public meetings to hear from tribal leaders, local officials, economic developers, utility experts, and environmental advocates in the months ahead.

Democratic State Representative Amanda Clinton was elected in a special election in June 2025 to represent Tulsa’s House District 71. A proud Cherokee Nation citizen and longtime Brookside resident, Rep. Clinton grew up in the rural farming community of Rose, Oklahoma, and credits Cherokee Nation services like health care, Head Start, and college scholarships with shaping her path.

Rep. Clinton is committed to equity and a government that fulfills the basic needs of its people, rather than catering to political interests. Rep. Clinton is committed to strengthening public schools, expanding access to elder care resources, restoring reproductive rights, protecting Oklahoma’s natural resources and fighting for economic dignity for all Oklahomans. She serves on boards including Planned Parenthood of the Great Plains, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, the National Native American Hall of Fame and Arts Alliance Tulsa. Citizens may contact Rep. Clinton by email here: info@amandaforoklahoma.com