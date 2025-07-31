Back to School @ Premium Outlets

In addition to Tulsa Premium Outlets’ everyday savings of up to 65 percent, shoppers can also redeem combined receipts totaling $250 or more to receive a free holographic Tulsa Premium Outlets tote bag while supplies last. Redemptions will take place August 1 – 3 from 12 – 4 p.m. at Center Court.

Tulsa Premium Outlets offers 75+ designer and name brand outlet stores including Tory Burch, Coach, Michael Kors, Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren and Vinyard Vines.

The open air concept offers a contemporary family-friendly experience with a 20,000 square foot BOK Play Area for children, multiple green spaces for gathering, a captivating fire pit and a dazzling fountain.

The center is conveniently located off the Creek Turnpike in Jenks, Oklahoma at the Peoria-Elm Street exit; approximately 20 minutes from downtown Tulsa. Enjoy Oklahoma’s newest outlet shopping destination with exceptional brands at extraordinary savings of up to 65% every day.