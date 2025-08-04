First Lady Announces Christmas Opportunity

Christmas planning is underway at the White House, and President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are excited to continue the cherished tradition of welcoming volunteers to help celebrate the holiday season at the People’s House.

Americans from every U.S. state and territory are invited to apply for the opportunity to assist with decorating at the White House or showcase their talents as a performer at the holiday open houses. Starting today, applications are open for those interested in volunteering for the 2025 Christmas Season.

The deadline to submit a volunteer application is Friday, September 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET. Selected applicants will be notified by Monday, October 13, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET. Please note that all selected volunteers are responsible for their individual travel, accommodations, and personal expenses.

VOLUNTEER CHRISTMAS DECORATOR APPLICATION

Those interested in volunteering to decorate the White House ahead of the Christmas Season may apply HERE. Please note that any individual applying to volunteer at the White House must be 18 years of age or older to participate. Each person must apply individually; group applications cannot be accepted. Decorating will take place during the week of Monday, November 24 through Sunday, November 30, 2025. Additional details may be found on the application page.

VOLUNTEER HOLIDAY PERFORMER APPLICATION

Performers and musical groups including school bands, choirs, and holiday-themed entertainers are encouraged to apply HERE for the opportunity to perform during the holiday open houses during the month of December. Additional details may be found on the application page.