New York Post Expands to LA

Analysis: The New York Post is going Hollywood they announced today. The oldest and most popular tabloid will launch “The California Post” early next year with the declared goal of “delivering its brand of fearless, common-sense journalism and legendary headlines at a critical juncture for the Golden State.”

“Los Angeles and California surely need a daily dose of The Post as an antidote to the jaundiced, jaded journalism that has sadly proliferated,” said Robert Thomson, CEO of The Post’s parent company, News Corp.

But sir, middle America suffers more, especially in Tulsa with our Daily Pravda.

“We are at a pivotal moment for the city and the state, and there is no doubt that The Post will play a crucial role in engaging and enlightening readers, who are starved of serious reporting and puckish wit.”

The new publication, an email to readers this morning said, “will be headquartered in Los Angeles and feature a robust staff of editors, reporters and photographers dedicated to covering news, entertainment, politics, culture, sports and business — all with a distinctly California perspective.

“The California Post will be supported by the team in New York providing national and international news. The content will appear in both a daily print edition and will have its own dedicated homepage for Californians with stories being published across multiple other platforms, including video, audio and social media,” the Post notes. Click here for more of that story.

The joke of journalism presented daily in Tulsa was noted on Tulsa Today January 6, 2025 here after lunch with Jason Collington, Executive Editor of The Tulsa World who “asserted that his daily newspaper is not a leftist publication – a point on which we disagree.”

Further, in that story, “I asked about the new $14 million nonprofit news effort to publish The Oklahoma Eagle. Partners in the effort include The Tulsa World, KOTV owned Griffin Media, Tulsa People Magazine, and the University of Tulsa. The effort will also fund more journalism capacity in four local newsrooms, including The Frontier blog; KOSU, a public radio station operated by Oklahoma State University; La Semana, a Tulsa-based bilingual Spanish English newspaper; and Focus: Black Oklahoma, “a radio program on issues relevant to BIPOC, rural, and marginalized communities statewide.” Read more on the “Local News for Tulsa” website here and note the names; Roger Randle, Emily Kaiser, Kathy Taylor, Phil Lakin and the American Journalism Project in a KOTV story here.”

As that story later continued, “Collington was not clear how such an effort was going to work, and I didn’t press further, but who is going to own this media cluster? All the organizations listed are Leftist Narrative Operators, yet they claim they will service ‘under-served communities.’ Does that mean not one of those organizations are writing about specific communities or that the communities are not buying their Leftist spin? They are some of the most prominent organizations in Tulsa and dominate the local media market so who is causing “disinformation” that they must rally $14 million to fight?

Apparently, now in August, they are still planning to launch that effort sometime before hell freezes over.

The “Nailing Normal and New Narratives” story continues to draw significant attention on the author’s Straight Up Substack site which begins, “Americans by public vote and overwhelming Electoral College result, reestablished normal for the world in 2024 despite recurring voter fraud. The outcome was ‘too big to rig.’ Moving forward; righteousness rules, normal returns, and demonstrable facts are confirmed. Of course there will be those that disagree, but some people can’t be fixed.” That statement stands.

The problem with journalism coast to coast is “editorial judgement” held captive by Leftists that promote racial division, redistribution of wealth by government degree, and anti-American policies generally.

With the New York Post launch of the California Post, we can hope other newsrooms will follow the trend to champion a “crucial role in engaging and enlightening readers, who are starved of serious reporting and puckish wit.”

Tulsa Today and this writer will be glad to help.