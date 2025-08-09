Bass Pro Shops Fall Hunting Classic

Bass Pro Shops in Broken Arrow is celebrating Fall Hunting Classic with an educational meet and greet event today featuring Brian “Pigman” and Junie Quaca along with a free outdoor cookout.

The professional hunters behind “Pigman: The Series” will be available for a meet and greet and educational session to help hunters make the most of their time outside in the fall and winter ahead. Discussions with pro staff will range in topics from selecting gear for the hunt to controlling feral hog populations and beyond – all while highlighting the vital role hunters play in conservation.

WHEN:

Saturday, August 9, 2025

NATIONAL PRO STAFF – Brian “Pigman” and Junie Quaca: 1 – 4 p.m.

FREE COOKOUT – Starting at 11 a.m. – Free hot dogs and refreshments, while supplies last

WHERE:

Bass Pro Shops, 101 Bass Pro Drive, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

