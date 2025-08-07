Emergency Director Arrested for Child Porn

Joseph Kralicek, Executive Director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency has been arrested by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) reportedly after investigators received a report from Kik Messenger, a freeware instant messaging app, because it showed “apparent child pornography” on July 3rd. Tulsa County Investigators then traced it to Kralicek.

Detectives viewed 12 videos and one image of child sexual abuse. Detectives subpoenaed the account and traced it to Kralicek on July 10th. Investigators identified the time stamps and IP addresses to find Kralicek utilized the account while at work. They also examined messages he shared with other users about child pornography. The arrest report also says he used a City of Tulsa IP address to send some of those images to others.

He faces one charge of preparing or distributing obscene material or child pornography and buying, procuring, or possessing child pornography at this time, but other charges could be filed. He was booked and released on a $50,000 bond.

Investigators identified the time stamps and IP addresses to find Kralicek utilized the account while at work. They also examined messages he shared with other users about child pornography.

He faces one charge of preparing or distributing obscene material or child pornography and buying, procuring, or possessing child pornography at this time. Additional charges could be filed.

Kralicek started working at TAEMA in 2018.

Kralecek was awarded for his work during the 2019 floods.

The Tulsa County Board of Commissioners released a statement after his arrest:

Tulsa County is deeply committed to maintaining the trust and confidence of the public we serve. We understand that today’s news is concerning and may raise many questions.

This morning, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency (TAEMA) Director Joe Kralicek, in reference to a criminal investigation. Mr. Kralicek has been employed with TAEMA for nearly 11 years.

As this is now part of an active criminal investigation, all inquiries related to the charges or investigative details should be directed to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.



While the criminal justice process moves forward, Tulsa County remains focused on transparency, accountability, and upholding the public’s trust. We ask for the public’s understanding as we allow the legal process to take its course and continue to support the integrity of our organization and the communities we serve.

The case is still under investigation as TCSO works to identify any other potential suspects.

All suspects are presumed innocent until convicted by a court of law.