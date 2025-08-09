Ensuring Transparency in Admissions 

Yesterday in a memorandum to the Secretary of Education, President Donald J. Trump has officially directed adherence to the Supreme Court of the United States that “has definitively held that consideration of race in higher education admissions violates students’ civil rights.”

Further, “the persistent lack of available data — paired with the rampant use of ‘diversity statements’ and other overt and hidden racial proxies — continues to raise concerns about whether race is actually used in practice. Greater transparency is essential to exposing unlawful practices and ultimately ridding society of shameful, dangerous racial hierarchies.“

President Trump’s memorandum continues:

The Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), managed by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), plays a critical role in promoting transparency in American higher education. However, IPEDS requires long-overdue technological upgrades to expand its data collection and fulfill its mission effectively.

American students and taxpayers deserve confidence in the fairness and integrity of our Nation’s institutions of higher education, including confidence that they are recruiting and training capable future doctors, engineers, scientists, and other critical workers vital to the next generations of American prosperity. Race-based admissions practices are not only unfair, but also threaten our national security and well-being. It is therefore the policy of my Administration to ensure institutions of higher education receiving Federal financial assistance are transparent in their admissions practices.



Sec. 2. Technological Improvements. (a) The Secretary of Education, in consultation with the heads of other executive departments and agencies (agencies) as necessary, shall revamp the online presentation of IPEDS data, such that it is easily accessible and intelligibly presented for parents and students.

(b) The Secretary of Education, in consultation with the heads of other agencies as necessary, shall revise and, if necessary, overhaul the IPEDS data collection portal to remove inefficiencies and better streamline the process to more efficiently organize and utilize the data received from the institutions.



Sec. 3. Enhanced Reporting Requirements. (a) Within 120 days of the date of this memorandum, and to be initiated this 2025-2026 school year, the Secretary of Education, in coordination with NCES, shall expand the scope of required reporting to provide adequate transparency into admissions, as determined by the Secretary of Education, consistent with applicable law. The Secretary of Education shall make public the enhanced reporting requirements.

(b) The Secretary of Education shall increase accuracy checks of submitted data to ensure the validity of IPEDS data.

(c) The Secretary of Education shall take remedial action, consistent with Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965 and other applicable laws, if institutions fail to submit data in a timely manner or are found to have submitted incomplete or inaccurate data.



Sec. 4. General Provisions. This memorandum is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.