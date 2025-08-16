New World Screwworm Danger

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins Friday at the Texas State Capitol alongside Governor Greg Abbott and stakeholders from across the country announced the largest initiative yet in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) plan to combat the New World Screwworm (NWS) a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals, causing severe injuries and often death. It primarily affects livestock but can also infest pets and, in rare cases, humans. This announcement builds upon USDA’s five-pronged plan issued in June to combat the northward spread of NWS from Mexico into the United States.

The agency asserted in a media release Friday, it is not only a threat to our ranching community — but it is a threat to our food supply and our national security.

While USDA is coordinating efforts to combat NWS, it will require continued collaboration between Federal agencies, State governments, and the private sector. That is why USDA is working alongside the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to encourage animal drug development and prioritize approvals for prevention and treatment of the pest. USDA is engaging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy on new innovations to enhance abilities to combat the pest, and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the United States border. The United States government will also work alongside Governors, State Agriculture Commissioners, State veterinarians, and others to combat this biological threat.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sec. of Ag. Brooke L. Rollins Friday August 15

As part of this comprehensive approach, USDA is taking the following immediate actions:

1.) Innovate to Eradicate

While sterile flies are currently the most effective way to prevent the spread of NWS, technology continues to evolve and as such USDA will provide up to $100 million to invest in viable innovations which could show rapid advancement of promising technologies that will augment the United States facility and accelerate the pace of sterile fly production if proven successful. USDA will support proven concepts that only require funding to scale and implement as well as a number of longer-term research projects focused on: new sterile NWS production techniques, novel NWS traps and lures, NWS therapeutics that could be stockpiled and used should NWS reach the United States, and any other tools to bolster preparedness or response to NWS.

2.) Protect the United States Border – Construction of a Domestic Sterile Screwworm Production Facility

USDA will construct a sterile fly production facility in Edinburg, TX, at Moore Air Force Base, an ideal location due to the existing infrastructure and proximity to the United States-Mexico border. Built with the Army Corps of Engineers, the facility will produce up to 300 million sterile flies per week to combat NWS. This will be the only United States-based sterile fly facility and will work in tandem with facilities in Panama and Mexico to help eradicate the pest and protect American agriculture.

Why it matters:

National Security & Economic Impact – NWS threatens over $100 billion in United States economic activity tied to the cattle and livestock industry alone.

– NWS threatens over $100 billion in United States economic activity tied to the cattle and livestock industry alone. Proven Technology – Uses sterile insect technique (SIT)

– Uses sterile insect technique (SIT) Strategic Coverage – Complements Panama’s facility (100M flies/week) and Mexico’s upcoming facility (100M flies/week) to push NWS back toward the Darien Gap.

– Complements Panama’s facility (100M flies/week) and Mexico’s upcoming facility (100M flies/week) to push NWS back toward the Darien Gap. Reduced Vulnerability – Ends the United States-based reliance on foreign facilities for sterile fly production.

3.) Wildlife Migration Prevention

Animals don’t know borders, and that leaves the U.S potentially vulnerable to NWS from wildlife migrating across the border. USDA is working aggressively to ramp up the hiring of USDA-employed mounted patrol officers, known as “Tick Riders,” and other staff who will focus on border surveillance. The Tick Riders, who are mounted on horseback, will be complemented by other animal health experts who will patrol the border in vehicles and will provide the first line of defense against an NWS outbreak along the United States-Mexico border.

USDA will also begin training detector dogs to detect screwworm infestations in livestock and other animals along our border and at various ports of entry. These dogs will be essential to help control the spread of the NWS. USDA is working closely with the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S Customs and Border Protection to monitor the border for NWS-infected wildlife that could pose a threat to the United States.

4.) Stop the Pest from Spreading in Mexico and Ensure We Are Full Partners in Eradication

USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is working in collaboration with the National Service of Agri-Food Health, Safety and Quality (SENASICA) in Mexico to help them contain the pest south of the United States border by enhancing United States oversight, surveillance, improving case reporting, locking down animal movement to prevent further spread, providing traps, lures, training, and verification of Mexican NWS activities. Successful implementation will inform any future trade decisions impacting cattle movements on the southern border including the potential reopening of border areas.

5.) United States Food Safety is of Utmost Importance

To date, NWS has not been reported or detected in the United States in animals. USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service inspects animals and carcasses at slaughter, including for NWS to keep the food supply safe.

“We have assessed the information on the ground in Mexico and have determined we must construct an additional sterile fly production facility in the United States to stop the northward advancement of this terrible pest that is threatening American cattle production. President Trump has made it clear that we must take all necessary steps to protect our country from foreign pests and diseases that threaten our economy and way of life. Today we are announcing a major investment to further America’s existential role in protecting our country and secure our borders from this national security threat,” said Secretary Brooke Rollins. “The construction of a domestic sterile fly production facility will ensure the United States continues to lead the way in combating this devastating pest. If our ranchers are overrun by foreign pests, then we cannot feed ourselves. USDA and Customs and Border Protection are constantly monitoring our ports of entry to keep NWS away from our borders. We are working every day to ensure our American agricultural industry is safe, secure, and resilient.”

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins is warning the nation

“Texas agricultural producers feed the world, with our state’s food and agriculture sector supporting over 2 million well-paying jobs and creating over $867 billion in total economic impact,” said Texas Greg Governor Abbott. “All of this is at risk because of the New World screwworm. Working with Secretary Rollins and members of the agricultural community nationwide, we will combat the threat from the New World screwworm right here in Texas through the building of a new facility to breed hundreds of millions of sterile New World screwworm flies. Together, we will eradicate the threat from the New World screwworm to protect our nation’s food supply and economy.”

“These actions – along with the FDA’s efforts to facilitate meaningful treatments – represent an early, proactive, and precautionary approach,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H.

“I appreciate Secretary Rollins continued support of our nation’s Ag producers. This announcement doubles-down on the USDA’s efforts to help feed American families. Oklahoma’s ranchers and producers help feed the world and this action-first effort is a step in the right direction to keep the industry moving forward both in Oklahoma and nationwide,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

“It took decades to eradicate this parasite from within and adjacent to our borders more than a generation ago, and this is a proactive first step. Cattle markets are already volatile and the introduction of New World screwworm within the U.S. would only increase that volatility. We thank USDA and Secretary Rollins for her leadership protecting the domestic cattle industry and we stand ready to help ensure the speedy and efficient construction of this facility and implementation of the updated plan,” said American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall.

Background & Previous Action

Since announcing the plan in June, Secretary Rollins, USDA, and our federal and state partners have worked around the clock to keep NWS out of the United States and prepare for all contingencies in case NWS does enter the United States: