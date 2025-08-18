Drive EV Oklahoma Relaunches

Analysis: The Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (ACOG) and the Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) announced today the relaunch of Drive EV Oklahoma, a statewide initiative to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption that prioritizes cleaner air, better health, and lower transportation costs for Oklahomans. It does make us wonder how the two largest shadow government organizations in the state have directed taxpayer money to promote such a cause and why?

Maybe the release was to divert news from the coverage of yet another transport of EVs catching fire. The Los Angeles Daily News reported, “A big rig car-carrier loaded with eight new Teslas caught fire on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar on Saturday, resulting in toxic smoke that shut down southbound lanes.

“The transport with its burning load of lithium ion battery-equipped cars was off to the side of the truck lane but the toxic smoke from the fire made it necessary to shut down all of the southbound lanes, including the truck lane, according to the CHP,” click here for more of that story.

Drive EV Oklahoma, formerly the Oklahoma Electric Vehicle Coalition, asserts that they bring together a diverse alliance of stakeholders—from utilities and local governments to dealerships, fleets, and EV owners—working together to make driving electric easier, more affordable, and more accessible across the state. They don’t mention fireproofing the product.

“Transportation electrification is a smart investment in our health and economy,” said Mark Sweeney, ACOG Executive Director. “Reducing tailpipe pollution helps prevent asthma attacks and hospital visits—especially for children and older adults. It also lowers fuel costs for families and fleets alike.”

Since the 1990s, ACOG and INCOG have led Oklahoma’s two U.S. Department of Energy-designated Clean Cities Coalitions, helping communities adopt cleaner, cost-effective transportation solutions such as electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, as well as those powered by propane and natural gas.

How these efforts may survive the elimination of Federal tax credits or DOGE review was not mentioned.

The group declares Oklahoma’s EV momentum is already making an impact:

Top 5 state (per capita) in EV fast charging stations, providing robust coverage along major highways

#1 in EV registration growth from 2020 to 2023

OG&E has deployed 100 electric pickup trucks, with plans to electrify its full light-duty fleet

IC Bus, based in Tulsa, manufactures electric school buses; Shawnee Public Schools has deployed 8 buses, saving $40,000 annually on fuel alone

Love’s Travel Stops and Francis Energy are Oklahoma companies that are national leaders in highway EV charging

Amazon and Walmart are already making deliveries in Oklahoma using electric trucks

“More Oklahomans are choosing cost savings and other benefits of EV driving,” said Rich Brierre, INCOG Executive Director. “More broadly, Oklahoma’s economic prosperity is being enhanced by a growing list of Oklahoma companies invested in EVs, batteries, and critical minerals.”

Brierre doesn’t explain specifically how our state’s general prosperity is enhanced, but maybe he is just speaking for a few. California has restricted charging EVs and suffers periodic power blackouts. Demands on the power grid from more Oklahoma Data Centers (also promoted by INCOG) begs the question of potentially escalating energy cost for Oklahomans.

Many in Oklahoma are in the Oil and Gas business and our cold weather and long country drives may alter the equations on EV practicability, but if our shadow governments of governments with our own tax money tells us to do so, we minions should rush out to purchase a new EV.