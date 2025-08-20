Tulsa Launches Office of Health

Tuesday, the City of Tulsa, Community Care, and other community and healthcare partners announced the creation of Tulsa’s first Office of Health and Well-being to employ staff, analyze data, program activity and generally grow government in the Socialist Democrat style of Mayor Monroe Nichols and the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

The Office is being created, officials claim, to improve health outcomes across Tulsa by aligning resources, sharing data, and fostering collaboration among healthcare providers, public health agencies, and community organizations. Observers question if “aligning, sharing, and fostering” among the local Medical Industrial Complex will help any individual become healthy?

To launch this work, the Office has secured over $260,000 in multi-year corporate funding – including $210,000 from Community Care, along with a $50,000 grant from the George Kaiser Family Foundation (GKFF).

“This is an investment in the health of our community and in the future of Tulsa,” Mayor Monroe Nichols said. “This Office will connect the dots between healthcare, education, economic opportunity, and public safety so that all Tulsans have the chance to thrive. I’m deeply thankful for our friends at Community Care, Dr. Pasha, and so many others working to make Tulsa a healthier and more resilient city.”

Who knew Tulsa’s Dots were unhealthy? Health care is now public safety? More forced mask mandates, lock-downs, and other scientifically proven falsehoods likely inbound as the City of Tulsa utilizes the brute force of government trusting agents of the World Economic Forum.

The Office’s goals include:

Convening healthcare stakeholders to share resources, reduce duplication, and align strategies through a Health Coalition;

Using the Neighborhood Conditions Index (NCI) to target areas with the greatest health disparities; and

Advancing citywide mental health initiatives

“The City Charter tasks us with protecting ‘the public peace, health, order, morals, and safety, and to promote the general welfare of the City of Tulsa and its inhabitants’,” District 4 City Councilor Laura Bellis said. “It is incumbent on city government to support healthy families, healthy neighborhoods and a healthy economy. Our city is fortunate to be a healthcare hub for the region; embedding an office to collaborate with and bolster our public health infrastructure is critical to advancing the well-being of our community.”

Dr. Jabraan Pasha, a longtime physician and public health advocate who will serve as Chief Health Officer for the Office, noted that health outcomes are closely tied to other community indicators. Dr. Pasha is an internal medicine physician, educator, and community health advocate, dedicated to the promotion of health equity. Pasha was identified as a “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion advocate” on KWGS radio in a broadcast, February 13, 2023.

Dr. Jabraan Pasha (Photo from KWGS Radio Online)

A Tulsa native and graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Dr. Pasha received his undergraduate and medical degree from the University of Kansas, and his internal medicine residency training at Mayo Clinic Arizona. He formerly served as assistant dean of student affairs and associate professor of medicine at the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine.

“When you map Tulsa’s highest unemployment rates, lowest educational attainment, and highest crime rates, you’ll find the same neighborhoods with the poorest health outcomes,” Dr. Pasha said. “Health is not just the absence of disease — it’s about connection to care, opportunity, and community. Our office will make those connections.”

By coordinating efforts and addressing systemic gaps, the Office aims to both save lives and reduce costs for hospitals, insurers, and public agencies officials assert.

“We are honored to partner with the City of Tulsa to support the needs of our neighbors,” said Josiah Sutton, President and CEO of Community Care. “As the largest locally owned health plan in Oklahoma, we believe this partnership will make a meaningful difference in the health and well-being of our communities.”

Philanthropic donations will be used for:

The hiring of a Director of Programming to lead new projects, enhance operations, and strengthen data analysis;

The operation of the office’s day-to-day needs and activities;

Data analysis and community engagement opportunities; and

Pilot programs and initiatives that result from cross-collaborative efforts

In the coming months, the Office will announce a Health Coalition to support the work of the Office.

It’s important to note that no public funding was used for the creation of this Office. In the coming weeks, a donation from Community Care will go before the Tulsa City Council for approval.