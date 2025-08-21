Teacher Guilty of Abuse: 42-years

Former Choctaw-Nicoma Park High School teacher Samuel Melton has pleaded guilty to sexual crimes against a young student, receiving a 42-year sentence—the longest ever for an Oklahoma sexual predator in the classroom according to a release from OK Attorney General Genter Drummond.

Melton pleaded guilty to multiple counts of rape by instrumentation, second-degree rape, sexual battery and sodomy as an adult employed by a school district.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond took control of the case after receiving a letter from the victim’s family seeking his involvement and then meeting with them in person to discuss the matter. At that time, the case was being prosecuted by the office of Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna. The victim, Avery Smith, has been vocal and outspoken in her demand for justice.

Drummond, who attended this afternoon’s sentencing, said Melton’s crimes warrant the strong punishment.

“I will not tolerate predators in our schools,” Drummond said. “Anyone who preys on children should be punished as harshly as possible — especially those who have been entrusted with the education and care of our children. This teacher’s betrayal of that trust, and the abuse he inflicted on young Avery, is unconscionable. The sentence handed down today is the longest ever for a sexual predator in our schools, and I am proud to deliver this strong measure of justice on behalf of Avery and her family. As a father and a grandfather, I cannot imagine the suffering she and her family have endured. I commend her courage, and I pray for her healing.”

Melton’s relationship with the victim, who has since graduated from the district, began when she was 16 years old.

The pleas and sentencing occurred Tuesday afternoon before Oklahoma County District Special Judge Jason Glidewell.

EDITOR’S NOTE: While the Office of Attorney General does not typically name victims of sexual crimes, Ms. Smith and her family have chosen to speak out publicly in their efforts to secure justice. There is also a civil suit against the School District.