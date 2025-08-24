Twice Guilty & New Indictments

TULSA, Okla. – A federal jury re-convicted a Tulsa man who kidnapped, sexually abused, and physically assaulted a 72-year-old nun, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson Friday. Later his office also released the results of the August Federal Grand Jury 2024-B Indictments which are included below.

First up, Elga Eugene Harper, 43, was found guilty again of Kidnapping in Indian Country; Aggravated Sexual Abuse by Force and Threat in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country.

According to court documents, in May 2022, Harper showed up at the victim’s house unannounced. The victim knew Harper, who was homeless, and she would pay him to help fix things around her house. After explaining to Harper that she had no work for him, Harper requested to use the restroom. The victim allowed him to use the restroom.

Elga Eugene Harper

The victim testified that Harper was gone for a while, and she went to check on him. When she found Harper, he was in her bedroom naked and immediately attacked her. During her testimony, the victim described how Harper bound her arms and legs and tied a noose around her neck, all while Harper physically and sexually assaulted her for more than four hours. Before Harper left, he went through her home and took possessions that officers later found.

Harper was found guilty during his federal trial in February and sentenced in July 2023. In August, Harper filed an appeal to the Tenth Circuit Court, and the guilty verdict was overturned in October 2024, causing a retrial. While awaiting retrial, the victim passed away.

The retrial began on Monday, and a new jury was selected. Law enforcement and witnesses re-testified to the events that happened in 2022. The jury heard audio from the 911 call where the victim cried for help and described being physically assaulted. The victim could be heard telling the 911 dispatcher, EMSA personnel, and responding officers that “Elga Harper” was the person who attacked her.

A body camera video and photos of the victim’s injuries displayed to the jury showed the brutality of the violence that Harper committed on the victim.

Harper is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. He will continue to remain in custody until his sentencing is scheduled. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melody Nelson, Valeria Luster, and Kenneth Elmore prosecuted the case.

August Federal Grand Jury 2024-B Indictments Announced

United States Attorney Clint Johnson announced the following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Wilmer Ulvin Aguilar-Miranda. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Aguilar-Miranda, 30, a Guatemalan national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in Mar. 2013. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas Field Office is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Heign is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-308

Christopher Ray Barrett; Jessica Marie Johnson; Katelyn Mary LeBlanc. Carjacking; Carrying, Using, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition; Conspiracy to Tamper with a Witnesses, Victims, and Informants (second superseding). Barrett, 40, Johnson, 37, both of Tulsa, and LeBlanc, 27, a transient, are charged with taking a vehicle by force. They further conspired to intimidate and persuade witnesses and victims not to cooperate with the investigation. Barrett is charged with brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and for possessing a firearm and ammunition, knowing he was previously convicted of felonies. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mike Flesher and Jessica Wright are prosecuting the case. 25-CR-024

Joshua Lee Cornog. Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Cornog, 43, of Commerce, is charged with intentionally possessing with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine. The Drug Enforcement Administration Tulsa Resident Office, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Niko Boulieris is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-314

Jerry Charles Creek, Jr. Assault of an Intimate/Dating Partner by Strangling and Suffocating in Indian Country (Counts 1 & 3); Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country (Counts 2 & 7); Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country (Count 4); Aggravated Sexual Abuse by Force and Threat in Indian Country (Counts 5 & 9); Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country (Count 6) (superseding). Creek, 53, of Collinsville, is charged with strangling and assaulting an intimate partner, which resulted in serious bodily injury. He is charged with using a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Nov. 2023 and Apr. 2024. Plus, sexually assaulting the victim by force and threat in Nov. 2023 and Mar. 2024. Additionally, it is alleged that Creek assaulted the victim with intent to commit murder. The FBI and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey P. Todd is prosecuting the case. 24-CR-259

Cameron David Joshua Cox. Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography. Cox, 36, of Tulsa, is charged with knowingly receiving, possessing, and distributing visual images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. The FBI and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Ihler is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-307

Henry Joseph Jaquez. Felon in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition (Count 1); Kidnapping in Indian Country (Count 2); Assault of an Intimate/Dating Partner by Strangling in Indian Country (Count 3); Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country (Counts 4 & 6); Carrying, Using, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (Count 5); Abusive Sexual Contact by Force and Threat in Indian Country (Count 7). Jaquez, 42, of Tulsa, is charged with possessing several firearms and ammunition, knowing he was previously convicted of felonies. In Aug. 2025, Jaquez allegedly kidnapped, strangled, and assaulted the victim with a taser and a firearm. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Dowdell is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-296

Marcus Antonio Jones. Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. Jones, 46, of Tulsa, is charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition, knowing he was previously convicted of felonies. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mallory Richard is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-313

John David Landrum. Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. Landrum, 45, of Quapaw, is charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition, knowing he was previously convicted of felonies. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Wyandotte Nation Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Augustus Forster is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-306

Antonio Juan Paredes. Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Paredes, 35, of Tulsa, is an individual who is knowingly required to register as a sex offender. He is charged with failing to register as a sex offender from March to July 2025. The U.S. Marshal Service is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Greenough is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-305

Issac Eli Pigeon. First Degree Burglary in Indian Country; Kidnapping in Indian Country. Pigeon, 23, of Tulsa and a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, is charged with breaking into an occupied home with the intent of committing a crime. He is further charged with kidnapping the victim and keeping them from leaving. The FBI, the U.S. Marshal Service, and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Buscemi is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-312

Sidney Peter Rivas; Marcus Allen Bearpaw; Michael Anthony Collum; Lindsey Stark Cornell; William Boyd Jones; Jennifer Suzanne Swanson; Juan Carlos Perez-Hernandez. Continuing Criminal Enterprise (Count 1); Drug Conspiracy (Counts 2 through 4); Money Laundering Conspiracy (Count 5); Concealment Money Laundering (Count 6); International Concealment Money Laundering (Counts 7 through 9). Rivas, 46, incarcerated, is charged with organizing, leading, and profiting from the distribution of methamphetamine while in prison. Rivas, Bearpaw, 30, incarcerated, Collum, 41, of Noble, Cornell, 45, of Grove, Jones, 39, and Swanson, 48, of Lindsay, and Perez-Hernandez, 43, is incarcaerate and an El Salvador national, are charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and or heroin. Additionally, Rivas, Cornell, Jones, and Swanson are charged with conspiring with others to obtain physical and digital currency from the drug distribution and transferring it to other locations in the United States and Mexico. Rivas and Cornell are charged with concealing or disguising funds received from the unlawful activity. Lastly, Rivas, Cornell, and Swanson are charged with concealing or disguising funds from the unlawful activity and transferring them to Mexico. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the IRS, and the Drug Enforcement Administration are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney George Jiang is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-295

Alejandro Aguilar Rodriguez. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Aguilar Rodriguez, 30, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in Jan. 2025. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas Field Office is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Augustus Forster is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-303

Jimmy Ray Spencer. Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Spencer, 67, of Sapulpa, is charged with possessing with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine. The Drug Enforcement Administration Tulsa Resident Office and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Nasar is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-294

Jesus Vargas-Gutierrez. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Vargas-Gutierrez, 40, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in Jan. 2019. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas Field Office is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Attila Bogdan is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-304

Gualberto Vega. Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. Vega, 31, of Tulsa, is charged with knowingly possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Further, Vega is charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a felony and in furtherance of drug trafficking. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Scaife is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-302

Raphiel Andrew Williams. Cyberstalking (Counts 1 & 2). Williams, 26, of Tulsa, is charged with causing reasonable fear or substantial emotional distress by using an electronic communication service with intent to kill, injure, harass, and intimidate two victims. The Tulsa Police Department is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ashley Robert and Steve Briden are prosecuting the case. 25-CR-301

Ismael Moreno Zuniga. Alien Unlawfully in the United States in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. Moreno Zuniga, 37, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, knowing he was unlawfully residing in the United States. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas Field Office is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Wright is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-300